Published: 6:30 PM October 26, 2021

The Hitchin Thespians choir in full voice singing from Les Miserables. - Credit: Ralph at XM04

Musical theatre is back as Hitchin Thespians prepare for their long-awaited indoor return.

The Thespians are back with a bang this November – their first proper show at Woodside Hall since Anything Goes in October 2019.

Hitchin Thespians' 2019 production of Anything Goes. - Credit: Ralph at XM04

Following their successful return to performing in July as part of the Hitchin Festival, their debut indoor performance following the pandemic will be as part of a global music-making event to celebrate the return of live theatre.

The Thespians will present three performances of All Together Now!, a celebration of musical theatre put together by publishing giant MTI.

Groups are free to customise and choose the 15 songs which best represent their skills and passions.

Hitchin Thespians’ selection includes numbers from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Les Misérables, Oliver!, and Mary Poppins.

The society’s long heritage – the Thespians celebrate their 120th anniversary next year – is celebrated with classics from Fiddler on the Roof and My Fair Lady, while they look to the future with less well-known numbers from Come From Away, Ragtime and Once On This Island.

They are especially excited to be singing When I Grow Up from Tim Minchin’s musical Matilda, as their youth section will be performing that very show next February.

The concert at the Thespians’ home in Walsworth Road will include solos and duets as well as chorus numbers.

The choir is delighted at the return of popular musical director Justin Thomas, who has conducted many of their successful shows and concerts in the past.

With heart-rending solos, poignant duets and stirring numbers for the entire choir, the concert is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face and remind audiences of the joy that musical theatre can bring.

Further details can be found at www.hitchinthespians.org.uk.

You can book tickets directly on the website, or you can contact the box office on 01462 641575, or by emailing boxoffice@hitchinthespians.org.uk.

All tickets are £10 and you can choose from three performances: 7.30pm on Friday, November 12, and 3pm or 7.30pm on Saturday, November 13.