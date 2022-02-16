The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Enjoy a good laugh with master improvisers at Hitchin Mostly Comedy's first gig of the year

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM February 16, 2022
Phil Kay and Tony Slattery are scheduled to appear at March 3's Hitchin Mostly Comedy gig.

Phil Kay and Tony Slattery are scheduled to appear at March 3's Hitchin Mostly Comedy gig. - Credit: Gemma Poole

Comedy fans can enjoy a good laugh next month at the first Hitchin Mostly Comedy gig of the year.

Originally scheduled for last December, the line-up at Hitchin Town Hall on Thursday, March 3 includes two master improvisers.

Tony Slattery and Phil Kay will both perform and then be interviewed for the club’s More Than Mostly Comedy podcast.

The only change from last year's postponed show is that David Ephgrave will now be hosting the night on his own without Mostly Comedy partner Glyn Doggett.

Tony Slattery at a previous Mostly Comedy night in Hitchin.

Tony Slattery at a previous Mostly Comedy night in Hitchin. - Credit: Gemma Poole

The Perrier Award-winning Tony Slattery has appeared on British television regularly since the 1980s, most notably on Channel Four's hit improvisational show Whose Line is it Anyway?, and in films including the Academy Award and BAFTA-winning The Crying Game, and How to Get Ahead in Advertising.

Tony's other TV credits include Have I Got News For You, Red Dwarf, Bad Girls, Ready Steady Cook, Grumpy Old Men, The Weakest Link, Kingdom and Coronation Street.

Phil Kay at Hitchin Mostly Comedy 

Phil Kay at Hitchin Mostly Comedy - Credit: Gemma Poole


Scottish comic Phil Kay joins Tony on the bill. Phil first burst onto the comedy circuit in 1989, winning the Edinburgh Fringe Festival competition So You Think You're Funny in its second year.

His unpredictable, freestyle approach to live performance led to a Perrier Award nomination in 1993, as well as winning Best Stand-up at the British Comedy Awards in 1994.

Phil Kay is set to appear at Hitchin Mostly Comedy 

Phil Kay is set to appear at Hitchin Mostly Comedy - Credit: Gemma Poole

He went on to make two series for Channel 4, Phil Kay Feels… and Next Stop, Phil Kay.

More recent TV appearances include stints on BBC1’s QI and BBC3’s Russell Howard’s Good News.

He is huge on both the comedy and festival circuit, as well as working hard behind the scenes, writing for the likes of Harry Hill, Reeves & Mortimer and Jonathan Ross.

Hitchin Mostly Comedy's David Ephgrave

Hitchin Mostly Comedy's David Ephgrave - Credit: Gemma Poole

The gig will be emceed by David Ephgrave, who will also interview both acts in the second half for forthcoming episodes of the podcast More Than Mostly Comedy.

Audience members can submit questions in advance via the Mostly Comedy website or by using the hashtag #MTMCpodcast, both before and on the night.

The doors and bar open at 7.15pm with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 and are available at www.mostlycomedy.co.uk where you can also book for April 28’s show with Shaparak Khorsandi.

Seating will be socially distanced with mask-wearing encouraged, with the show sold to a maximum of 50 per cent capacity to mitigate COVID-19 transmissibility.

Comedy
Hitchin News
Hertfordshire News

