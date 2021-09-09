Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Mostly Comedy returns after 19 months away with first live show of 2021 at Hitchin Town Hall

Alan Davies

Published: 7:30 PM September 9, 2021   
Phil Cornwell and Jenny Collier will appear at Hitchin Mostly Comedy's first proper gig of the year.

The first Hitchin Mostly Comedy night in 19 months is now just a fortnight away.

Join organisers Doggett & Ephgrave at Hitchin Town Hall on Thursday, September 23 for a comedy mixed bill featuring Dead Ringers star Phil Cornwell and BBC Radio 4 Extra’s Jenny Collier, followed by a live More Than Mostly Comedy podcast interview in the second half.

Phil Cornwell will appear at Hitchin Mostly Comedy.

Cornwell is an actor, comedian, impressionist and writer who is probably best known as one of the regular team of the BBC’s radio and TV series Dead Ringers, although he’s also achieved international recognition as the voice of Murdoc Niccals in Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz.

He rose to prominence as a regular voice on C4’s Spitting Image, going on to impersonate Jagger and Bowie on BBC Radio 1’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon in the late-1980s and early-1990s.

These impressions were augmented with many others to form the backbone of the cult BBC TV series and 2004 film Stella Street, which he co-wrote and performed with the late John Sessions.

He also plays Alan’s local radio nemesis, Dave Clifton, in I’m Alan Partridge and the 2013 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

Jenny Collier will appear at Hitchin Mostly Comedy

Proudly Welsh comic Jenny Collier joins Cornwell on the first live Mostly Comedy bill of the year.

Jenny is a multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and actor, and an established regular on the international circuit, having performed in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland and Australia, where she won the Percy Award during the Adelaide Fringe.

She has supported Jason Manford, Arthur Smith and Shappi Khorsandi on their UK tours, and written for everything from BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz and The Now Show, to Huffington Post and Glamour Magazine.

Hitchin Mostly Comedy's David Ephgrave and Glyn Doggett on stage.

The gig will be emceed by Doggett & Ephgrave.

Glyn Doggett and David Ephgrave will also interview their guests for their More Than Mostly Comedy podcast.

People can submit questions for both acts for the podcast either via www.mostlycomedy.co.uk or by tweeting using the hashtag #MTMCpodcast. 

Doors and bar open at 7.15pm, with the show at the town hall in Brand Street starting at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 and are available via www.mostlycomedy.co.uk.

Seating will be socially distanced with mask-wearing encouraged, with the show sold to a maximum of 50 per cent capacity to mitigate COVID-19 transmissibility.

Comedy
Hitchin News
Hertfordshire News

