Mostly Comedy club finally set to return to Hitchin Town Hall with Shaparak Khorsandi

Shaparak Khorsandi will be appearing at Mostly Comedy's first gig of the year at Hitchin Town Hall. - Credit: Supplied by Mostly Comedy

The delayed first Mostly Comedy show of the year is set for Hitchin Town Hall later this month.

Rescheduled from January, the popular monthly comedy club finally returns on Thursday, April 28 with a line-up that includes TV and radio comic Shaparak Khorsandi and musical comedy award winner Katie Pritchard.

They will perform be interviewed by for the club’s More Than Mostly Comedy podcast.

Shaparak, formerly known as Shappi, is an Iranian-born British comedian and best-selling author who is the daughter of the Iranian political satirist and poet Hadi Khorsandi.

Her family were forced to flee Iran and seek asylum in the UK following the Islamic Revolution, something she discussed in her sellout 2006 Edinburgh stand-up show, Asylum Speaker.

Her dad’s satirical material attacking the regime has ensured they cannot return to Iran. As Shaparak says, “obviously there’s free speech in Iran, but little freedom after you’ve spoken.”

Shaparak’s career has taken her to all corners of the globe.

Her TV credits include BBC’s Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, QI and Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and her radio appearances include the flagship BBC Radio 4 shows You and Yours, The Now Show, Just a Minute and The News Quiz.

In July 2009, she hosted the four-part series, Shappi Talk on Radio 4, examining what it is like growing up in multicultural families.

She’s a British Comedy Award nominee who received an honorary doctorate from Winchester University for her contribution to the arts, and the prestigious James Joyce award from Dublin University.

Katie Pritchard will be appearing at Hitchin Mostly Comedy's first gig of the year at the Town Hall. - Credit: Karla Gowlett

Versatile Katie Pritchard completes the comedy bill. Katie is a multi-award-winning comic, actor and musician, most recently seen in Harry Hill’s Clubnite for C4 and in Nick Helm’s YouTube sitcom Angry Quiz Guy.

Her unique handmade prop-heavy style has caught the attention of the UK scene with her winning the 2019 Musical Comedy Awards and 2Northdown New Comedian Competition, and reaching the final of the Leicester Square Theatre Sketch Off, to name a few.

She first met Mostly's David Ephgrave in 2010 when they both appeared in the West End musical Dreamboats and Petticoats.

David Ephgrave will emcee Mostly Comedy's first gig of the year at the Town Hall. - Credit: David Ephgrave

The gig will be emceed by Ephgrave, who will also interview the line-up for the podcast More Than Mostly Comedy in the second half.

Audience members can submit questions in advance via the Mostly Comedy website or tweet them with the hashtag #MTMCpodcast, both before and on the night.

Doors to the Town Hall in Brand Street open at 7.15pm with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 and are available via www.mostlycomedy.co.uk.