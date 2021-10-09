Published: 6:00 PM October 9, 2021

Arthur Smith and Katie Pritchard will join Doggett & Ephgrave at this month's Hitchin Mostly Comedy show. - Credit: Doggett & Ephgrave / Gemma Poole / Katie Pritchard

Double act Doggett & Ephgrave will mark Hitchin Mostly Comedy’s 13th birthday at Hitchin Town Hall later this month.

They will present a mixed bill featuring the Olivier-nominated comedian, writer and all-round British institution Arthur Smith and Katie Pritchard on Thursday, October 28.

This is a week later than originally advertised.

The award-winning Katie Pritchard will perform and then be interviewed by the duo for their More Than Mostly Comedy podcast.

Arthur Smith at a previous Hitchin Mostly Comedy show. - Credit: Gemma Poole

Born in Bermondsey, Arthur Smith graduated with a 2:1 in Comparative Literature from the University of East Anglia before beginning his career in comedy.

A regular at the Edinburgh Fringe since 1977, he quickly became a central figure of the 1980s alternative comedy scene.

He is probably best known for his regular appearances on the BBC’s Grumpy Old Men, QI, Have I Got News For You and The One Show, as well as hosting The Comedy Club on BBC Radio 4 Extra.

In addition to stand-up, Smith is the Olivier-nominated writer of An Evening With Gary Lineker and also wrote and performed the critically-acclaimed Arthur Smith Sings Leonard Cohen, later broadcast on Radio 4.

He returned to this theme for his 2013 Edinburgh Fringe show Arthur Smith Sings Leonard Cohen (Volume 2).

More recently, he adapted his late father's extraordinary life story into the half-hour Radio 4 special Syd and an accompanying book, My Dad Was In Colditz, to be published in 2022.

He was also a guest on Doggett & Ephgrave’s More Than Mostly Comedy podcast last year during lockdown.

Katie Pritchard - Credit: Katie Pritchard

The versatile Katie Pritchard is a multi-award-winning comedian, actor and musician, most recently seen in Harry Hill’s Clubnite for C4 and in Nick Helm’s YouTube sitcom Angry Quiz Guy.

Her unique handmade-prop-heavy style has caught the attention of the UK comedy scene, with her winning the 2019 Musical Comedy Awards, the 2019 2Northdown New Comedian Competition, and reaching the final of 2019 Leicester Square Theatre Sketch Off.

She first met Mostly Comedy’s co-host David Ephgrave in 2010 when they both appeared in the musical Dreamboats and Petticoats in London’s West End.

The gig will be emceed by Glyn Doggett and David Ephgrave.

Doggett & Ephgrave - Credit: Doggett & Ephgrave

Audience members can submit questions for the podcast interview via the Mostly Comedy website or by using the hashtag #MTMCpodcast, both before and on the night.

The doors and bar open at 7.15pm, with the first act on at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 and are available at www.mostlycomedy.co.uk



