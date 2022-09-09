Hitchin pub announces first-ever cinema nights
- Credit: The Millstream - Hitchin
Three outdoor cinema nights will be taking place at a pub in Hitchin.
The Millstream - on Cambridge Road - will be showing the popular musicals Grease, Mamma Mia! and The Greatest Showman.
The first event will take place tonight (Friday, September 9) at 8.00pm, and will feature 1978 classic Grease.
The romantic film stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as high school students who fall in love on holiday, before discovering that they attend the same school.
Secondly, Mamma Mia! will be shown on Saturday (September 10) at 8.00pm.
The movie features a host of well-known stars including Pierce Brosnan, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, as they endeavour to discover who is Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) real father.
The entire movie is set to a soundtrack of Swedish band ABBA's greatest hits.
Most Read
- 1 Plans to relocate Stevenage TK Maxx approved unanimously
- 2 Milton Keynes man goes missing at Knebworth House
- 3 What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained
- 4 72-home village development refused planning permission
- 5 Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid fears for the Queen's health
- 6 Stevenage mum shares shock leukaemia diagnosis to help others
- 7 Village once home to The Queen Mother mourns for Queen Elizabeth II
- 8 Council acts on concerns over nine-metre high sound barrier in Stevenage
- 9 Police release images in Hitchin Sun Street assault appeal
- 10 'Chance of one or two brief tornadoes' in Hertfordshire overnight
Lastly, The Greatest Showman will be shown on Sunday (September 10) at 7.00pm.
The film features Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya as it tells the story of circus legend P.T. Barnum.
The cinema nights will be the first of their kind to be held at The Millstream.
Reservations cost just £5.00 each, a fee which can be redeemed as a drink upon arrival.
A statement released by The Millstream read: "We are hosting our first outdoors cinema nights from Friday September 9 to Sunday September 11!
"Three amazing films not to be missed.
"We have the perfect cinema menu for you to enjoy while you are watching, dancing & singing along."
Reservations can be made by calling The Millstream, on 01462 434227.