Hitchin pub announces first-ever cinema nights

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:04 AM September 9, 2022
A large screen with beach chairs and tables around it.

Grease, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman will be shown. - Credit: The Millstream - Hitchin

Three outdoor cinema nights will be taking place at a pub in Hitchin. 

The Millstream - on Cambridge Road - will be showing the popular musicals Grease, Mamma Mia! and The Greatest Showman.

The first event will take place tonight (Friday, September 9) at 8.00pm, and will feature 1978 classic Grease.

The romantic film stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as high school students who fall in love on holiday, before discovering that they attend the same school.

Two deckchairs and a big screen showing Grease.

1978 classic Grease will be the first film to be shown. - Credit: The Millstream - Hitchin

Secondly, Mamma Mia! will be shown on Saturday (September 10) at 8.00pm.

The movie features a host of well-known stars including Pierce Brosnan, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, as they endeavour to discover who is Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) real father. 

The entire movie is set to a soundtrack of Swedish band ABBA's greatest hits.

Deckchairs in front of a big screen.

Reservations cost just £5 each, which is redeemable as a drink. - Credit: The Millstream - Hitchin

Lastly, The Greatest Showman will be shown on Sunday (September 10) at 7.00pm.

The film features Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya as it tells the story of circus legend P.T. Barnum.

The cinema nights will be the first of their kind to be held at The Millstream.

A large screen showing grease, with bunting on the left.

The events are the first of their kind to be held at The Millstream. - Credit: The Millstream - Hitchin

Reservations cost just £5.00 each, a fee which can be redeemed as a drink upon arrival.

A statement released by The Millstream read: "We are hosting our first outdoors cinema nights from Friday September 9 to Sunday September 11!

"Three amazing films not to be missed.

Bean bag chairs in front of deckchairs.

The "perfect cinema menu" is promised for the occasions. - Credit: The Millstream - Hitchin

"We have the perfect cinema menu for you to enjoy while you are watching, dancing & singing along."

Reservations can be made by calling The Millstream, on 01462 434227.

