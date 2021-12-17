Members of Hitchin Chamber Orchestra will be performing their first concert since lockdown in St Mary's Church. - Credit: Hitchin Chamber Orchestra

Hitchin Chamber Orchestra returns this weekend for its first concerts since lockdown.

The orchestra will be performing twice at St Mary's Church in Hitchin on Saturday, December 18.

Start Christmas in style with a programme of festive cheer including Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, traditional carols and Christmas schmaltz with returning jazz vocalist Izzy Doncaster.

Join the orchestra in St Mary’s at 4.30pm or 7.30pm.

The programme will be repeated to ensure plenty of space for each audience. Children are most welcome. There will be no interval.

Tickets are £10 adults and £5 children and students.

New for this year, there's also a £25 family ticket, for two adults and up to four children, available from hitchinchamberorchestra.org, Hitchin Initiative and Eventbrite.