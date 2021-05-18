Published: 8:00 PM May 18, 2021

A Schoolyard Sale at the British Schools Museum in Hitchin. - Credit: British Schools Museum

Museums in Hitchin reopen this week following the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

North Hertfordshire Museum opened its doors again to the public today (Tuesday, May 18).

The British Schools Museum fully reopens from tomorrow (Wednesday, May 19) and the Queen Street venue will hold its first craft fair of the year on Saturday, May 22.

Mark Copley, curator of the British Schools Museum, said: “We are so excited about opening up fully as we come out of lockdown.

"It will be great to see familiar faces and as we approach the summer, we have a varied programme of activities to suit all tastes.”

There’s lots going on at the British Schools Museum.

From May 19, visitors can find out about Joseph Lancaster’s amazing legacy and discover Hitchin’s link to the development of universal education.

This year’s exhibition looks at a radical 1960s experiment – the Initial Teaching Alphabet.

Many people will remember the funny ITA symbols they learnt as five and six year olds in the 60s.

The first of the museum's 2021 craft fairs is on May 22 from 10am to 2.30pm inside the historic Monitorial Schoolroom.

Grass heads will be among the items available to buy at the British Schools Museum's first craft fair of the year on Saturday, May 22. - Credit: British Schools Museum

There will be a diverse mixture of stalls, with all manner of exciting and unique items for you to buy as gifts, or to treat yourself to something special.

You will find wood carving, glass mosaics, artisan soaps and bath products, personalised items for yourself and your home, fun grass heads, functional and ornamental glass items, intriguing soap flower gifts, and a variety of traditional sewing crafts.

Artisan soaps and bath products will be available to buy at the British Schools Museum's first craft fair of the year. - Credit: British Schools Museum

Entry to the craft fair is free, but why not buy a ticket to have a look around the museum as well?

The British Schools Museum is looking forward to an exciting summer, which includes half-term craft activities for families from May 31 to June 7.

Then in June there is storytime craft, costumed Victorian lessons, and what will be a magical Harry Potter book night.

For full details visit www.britishschoolsmuseum.org.uk

Want to help out the community museum? Pop along to the museum during Volunteers Week – June 1 to June 6 – and hear about the roles on offer.

Over at North Hertfordshire Museum in Brand Street, you can now view Frozen In Time – Early Photographs of North Herts, which will run until June 27.

It features a series of 48 photographs of North Herts in Victorian and Edwardian times from the museum’s collections.