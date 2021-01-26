North Herts artist enjoys their best year

Published: 1:45 PM January 26, 2021

An artist from north Herts has enjoyed a successful year.

Hitchin-born artist Sarah Graham, who has a studio in Letchworth, is celebrating.



Artist Sarah Graham has enjoyed a successful year. - Credit: Sharon Cooper

“I’ve had my best year in 20 years of being a self-employed artist,” she revealed.

“My current painting based on the Wizard of Oz has sold before it’s even finished!

"Things are going really well for me at the moment.”

A photorealist oil painter of all things kitsch and colourful, Sarah’s work is either sold or with galleries, and her paintings are studied in schools in the UK and around the world.

“That has blown up this past year too," added Sarah.

"I’ve had messages from the USA, Australia, China, the Middle East and Malaysia. It’s been incredible.

"I’ve made painting tutorials on my YouTube channel for schools to use while in lockdown, too.”

In 2012, Sarah was commissioned by indie-rock group Kaiser Chiefs to paint the album cover of their singles collection Souvenir: The Singles 2004–2012.

For more on Sarah's art, visit www.sarahgraham.info or follow Sarah on Instagram @sarahgraham_art











