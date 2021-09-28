Creatives come together to display art in open studios

Published: 3:43 PM September 28, 2021

Time is running out to visit an art exhibitions as part of Herts Visual Arts' annual open studios.

Until October 10, 12 Herts-based artists are displaying their work at two locations across Letchworth - at 9 Howard Park Corner and Broadway Chambers on Station Place.

The exhibition has been held annually for the last three decades, and was hosted online during the height of the pandemic last year. The focus of this years' event is to bring real art back into the community.

Nade Simmons' exhibition at Hertfordshire Visual Arts Open Studios in Letchworth - Credit: Supplied by Heather Miller

Throughout the duration, visitors will be able to see artists in action, as well as being able to participate in pre-booked and hands-on workshops.

The 12 artists have been split into two art houses; Art Hive 5 is where Lucy Sugden, Nade Simmons, Heba Rena Yassin, Heather Miller and Di King are displaying at Howards Park Corner, and Art Hive 7, which consists of Alex McIntyre, Val Lawson, Sally Taylor, Karen Mangold, Mary Ann Day, Jane Glynn and Martin Bushell, are just a short walk away in Broadway Chambers.

Di King's exhibition display at Hertfordshire Visual Arts Open Studios in Letchworth - Credit: Supplied by Heather Miller

A painter inspired by the natural world, Heather Miller, expressed how excited she is to be out exhibiting her work alongside her fellow creatives after a difficult year of being "shut away."

Painter Heather Miller conducting a demonstration at Hertfordshire Visual Arts Open Studios in Letchworth - Credit: Supplied by Heather Miller

"For a lot of us, it was quite a difficult year, really. It's been wonderful to exhibit again.

"The Letchworth Culture Project have given us this opportunity by offering us two shops in Letchworth.

"We're able to do our open studios in a central space, and get our work out there, which is great!"

On seeing people's immediate reactions to the showcase: "It's absolutely lovely, it really is!

Lucy Sugden's woven tapestry 'Summer Breeze' is currently on display at Hertfordshire Visual Arts Open Studios in Letchworth - Credit: Supplied by Heather Miller

"So many people, when they come in and they see what you're doing - they're asking you lots of questions.

"I think that the pandemic is causing people to think a little about what's important in life, and art has been one of the things that have been really missed.

Heba Rena Yassin's installation at Hertfordshire Visual Arts Open Studios in Letchworth - Credit: Supplied by Heather Miller

"It's great for us, we can now go out and talk to people about our work, which, as artists, is something we really want to do."

The exhibitions are open from Wednesday to Sunday between 10am and 4pm, with workshops available to be pre-book online by visiting hvaf.org.uk/workshops-exhibitions/workshops.