Creatives come together to display art in open studios
- Credit: Supplied by Heather Miller
Time is running out to visit an art exhibitions as part of Herts Visual Arts' annual open studios.
Until October 10, 12 Herts-based artists are displaying their work at two locations across Letchworth - at 9 Howard Park Corner and Broadway Chambers on Station Place.
The exhibition has been held annually for the last three decades, and was hosted online during the height of the pandemic last year. The focus of this years' event is to bring real art back into the community.
Throughout the duration, visitors will be able to see artists in action, as well as being able to participate in pre-booked and hands-on workshops.
The 12 artists have been split into two art houses; Art Hive 5 is where Lucy Sugden, Nade Simmons, Heba Rena Yassin, Heather Miller and Di King are displaying at Howards Park Corner, and Art Hive 7, which consists of Alex McIntyre, Val Lawson, Sally Taylor, Karen Mangold, Mary Ann Day, Jane Glynn and Martin Bushell, are just a short walk away in Broadway Chambers.
You may also want to watch:
A painter inspired by the natural world, Heather Miller, expressed how excited she is to be out exhibiting her work alongside her fellow creatives after a difficult year of being "shut away."
"For a lot of us, it was quite a difficult year, really. It's been wonderful to exhibit again.
Most Read
- 1 Missing veteran John Dick found dead after 10-month disappearance
- 2 'Panic-buying is crippling us' - petrol station owner urges motorists to think before they refuel
- 3 17 of the prettiest streets in North Herts
- 4 North Herts and Beds villages hit by power cut
- 5 Custodial sentence 'sends strong message' to those carrying knives
- 6 £10,000 raised in 24 hours for funeral of marine veteran John Dick
- 7 Arrests made after assault leaves victim with lacerations to the head
- 8 One-of-a-kind children's book shop opening in town centre
- 9 Appeal to trace driver after cyclist sustains serious injuries in crash
- 10 Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival in pictures
"The Letchworth Culture Project have given us this opportunity by offering us two shops in Letchworth.
"We're able to do our open studios in a central space, and get our work out there, which is great!"
On seeing people's immediate reactions to the showcase: "It's absolutely lovely, it really is!
"So many people, when they come in and they see what you're doing - they're asking you lots of questions.
"I think that the pandemic is causing people to think a little about what's important in life, and art has been one of the things that have been really missed.
"It's great for us, we can now go out and talk to people about our work, which, as artists, is something we really want to do."
The exhibitions are open from Wednesday to Sunday between 10am and 4pm, with workshops available to be pre-book online by visiting hvaf.org.uk/workshops-exhibitions/workshops.