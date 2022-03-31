Today – March 31 – sees the release of a second album from local musician, producer and promoter Helen Meissner.

Going under the name Helefonix, Helen's new record The Awakening is unusual in that it is a ‘concept’ album.

The 10, largely wordless, but choral rich tracks chronicle a tale of self discovery and the inevitable questioning we all experience.

The music is trancelike and meditative, and has been described as ‘a warm hug’.

Helefonix's new album is called The Awakening - Credit: Helen Meissner

Helen is particularly proud that Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement award winner, composer Nitin Sawhney, had this to say. “Oh wow. Really beautiful. Feels like a ski trip from the mind to the heart and back, with lots of wondrous forests and dreamscapes along the way. Gorgeous!”

Helefonix's tracks have been featured by Mike Naylor on BBC Three Counties, played on BBC 6 Music via Tom Robinson and Cerys Matthews, and BBC Radio 3 by Elizabeth Alker.

Helen, who is based in Walkern with husband, singer Joe Rose, started making music during lockdown and has surprised everyone with her diverse creations.

Helen Meissner aka Helefonix. - Credit: Helen Meissner

She uses many samples and loops, a method more readily associated with rap and dance producers.

Helen, aka her moniker Helefonix, has been delighted at the enthusiasm with which her music has been received and the support on national and local radio stations.

A huge advocate of local radio, Helen and husband Joe Rose visited Slava and the Wildman show on Stevenage’s SG1 Radio, where they featured her new album The Awakening.

Helen Meissner, aka Helefonix, and Joe Rose on the Slava and Trev radio show. - Credit: Helen Meissner

Joe also spoke about his return to live gigging, and is returning to Colchester to entertain at Johnno Casson’s Warm and Toasty Club.

“Johnno was the first person to take a chance on me four years ago and I love performing at his community events, which are made possible by his dedication and funding from the National Lottery.”

Meanwhile, Helen’s next gig is in the Old Kent Road, for Neil March’s Vanishing Point series, on April 7 also, coincidentally, supported by Lottery funding.

The Awakening is available as a CD and also can be streamed on all the usual platforms from today, March 31. Visit www.helefonix.co.uk for more.