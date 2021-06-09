Hertfordshire Garden Show set to return to Knebworth Park this summer
- Credit: Knebworth House
Green-fingered Hertfordshire residents will love the return of an annual garden show to Knebworth next week.
Knebworth Park has an exciting summer of events on the horizon for families to enjoy.
First up is The Hertfordshire Garden Show, which takes place on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20.
The Hertfordshire Garden Show will be returning to the grounds of Knebworth House with a host of exhibitors providing plenty of garden inspiration for the summer months ahead.
There will be a wide variety of goods on display and for sale, including garden furniture, water features, tools, sculptures and more.
Charlotte Murfitt, the estate's park and events operations manager, said: “The events industry has suffered greatly over the past year, so we are thrilled to be welcoming the Hertfordshire Garden Show back to Knebworth Park.
"This event is the perfect opportunity to get out in the fresh air and enjoy a day out with loved ones.”
Tickets for the Hertfordshire Garden Show start at £11.50 and the price includes access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail.
Tickets including admission to Knebworth House can also be purchased.
All tickets must be pre-booked before the event from knebworthhouse.com.
Knebworth Park & Gardens season ticket holders are able to access the event free of charge and are not required to pre-book.
The Hertfordshire Garden Show is an open-air, COVID-compliant event, and will be following all current government mandated guidelines at the time of the event.
The show runs from 9.30am until 5pm each day.