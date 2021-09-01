Nature’s Grace album release for Helefonix, aka Walkern's Helen Meissner
- Credit: Emma Massie
Life has been pretty exciting for Hertfordshire’s award-winning music promoter turned record producer Helen Meissner.
A spin on BBC Radio 3 on Elizabeth Alker's Saturday morning show was the icing on the cake following a play from Cerys Matthews on her Sunday morning show on BBC 6 Music and her awards from American-based Clouzine Magazine.
Walkern-based Helen makes music under the moniker Helefonix.
A self-confessed late starter, Helen only started making music this time last year, in her mid 50s.
"During lockdown I was reminded of my love of nature and birdsong specifically," said Helen.
"When I was at junior school I used to do projects in the holidays, I’ve still got a book called The Song Thrush, where I shared my (very short) story of discovering a nest and watched fascinated the progress of the fledglings.
"So it’s no surprise that I decided to record the song thrush and make it the soloist on a track I composed. This was the track which Cerys Matthews played."
Most Read
- 1 Woman taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds after Stevenage incident
- 2 Friends hold live music festival for terminally ill Ricky
- 3 Netballers embark on fundraising feat in memory of teammate
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of assault and theft
- 5 Special benefit match for Stevenage legend and record scorer Martin Gittings
- 6 Future of GSK 'great news for Stevenage'
- 7 Airbus celebrates Stevenage as 'the centre of the UK’s major space activities' as it looks into what the future holds
- 8 Have your say on what's next for Hitchin's historic Charnwood House
- 9 Victory for Tottenham youngsters gives experienced Stevenage plenty of food for thought
- 10 'The future is bright and exciting' - MP Stephen McPartland looks ahead as town celebrates 75 years
Emboldened by her success, Helen then approached poet/broadcaster Ian McMillan and asked if he would consider collaborating.
He responded enthusiastically and offered to create a piece specially for Helen.
“Working with Ian was a real pleasure. He was so relaxed and not at all precious with how I arranged his poem.”
The resulting track, (Teaching Darkness) How to Fly, was the one picked up by BBC Radio 3.
It includes lambs recorded at Church Farm Ardeley, church bells from Walkern, a local cockerel, blackbirds and the video accompanying the track is full of rural bliss and sunrises.
Another track which is of huge significance for Helen is The Little Things, which features footage recently uncovered of her late grandparents, Herbert and Gladys Davies.
While they were Watton-at-Stone residents for much of their lives, the Durham accent from her grandfather’s childhood brings a warmth and charm to his philosophical musings, which are again set to music.
Helefonix's 11-track album, appropriately titled Nature’s Grace, is available now on CD form via Helen’s website.
It is on general release for streaming on Sunday, September 5.
Visit www.helefonix.co.uk for more.