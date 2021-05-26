Music producer Helen flying high as new track features BBC Radio 3 broadcaster
- Credit: Helen Meissner
A Walkern music producer is releasing another collaborative track this week, fresh from her first BBC 6 Music play from Cerys Matthews.
Hot on the heels of her national press and TV appearances for last release, Jackie Weaver’s Kicked Him Out, local music champion turned producer Helen Meissner is releasing another spoken word electronic music track, this time with a guest vocalist from BBC Radio 3.
Helen’s new track How To Fly, released under her music name of Helefonix, features the prose and dulcet tones of poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan, who presents weekly evening show The Verb on BBC Radio 3.
Ian’s Barnsley ‘burr’ enhances what is a contemplative, almost meditative three minutes oasis of calm, in this homage to the rural sounds and sights of Helen’s village of Walkern.
"During lockdown the sights and sounds seemed amplified as most of us stopped rushing everywhere," said Helen.
"I started recording the birds and sunrises and began to incorporate them into the music I started making last summer on GarageBand, the free music-making app on Apple phones and iPads."
In fact, one of the tracks featuring the song thrush from Helen’s garden, Song Thrush Serenade, was played by Catatonia singer Cerys Matthews on her Sunday morning BBC Radio 6 Music show last weekend.
Most Read
- 1 Driver left shaken after two men flagged her down and demanded money
- 2 Plan for 200 flats on Stevenage Office Outlet site
- 3 Police 'truly sorry' after shortcomings in investigation into death of Luke Hobson
- 4 'It felt like being stalked' - police to pay £35,000 compensation after officer's gross misconduct
- 5 'Our final chapter' - closure for town centre staple Burrs shoe store
- 6 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week
- 7 'Centre closure has devastated us and support isn't there for Jamie going forward'
- 8 Teacher who kissed pupils banned from profession
- 9 Hitchin man arrested on suspicion of GBH
- 10 Concerns grow for missing Stevenage woman
It’s been an exciting time for the Folkstock music promoter turned producer, as Helefonix recently found herself on stage for her first live performance, gigging in South London.
Booked by radio show presenter Neil March from Trust The Doc on Exile FM, for the return of his lottery funded Vanishing Point events, Helen found herself having the time of her life in front of 60 guests.
"It was lovely because both my children and their friends came," said Helen.
"Funny thing was, when my daughter told my son 'mum’s on at 10’, he replied ‘on what?’ He hadn’t clocked I was on the bill as Helefonix!
"He was just so keen to go to a public event where we were allowed to meet up!”
New track How to Fly is almost classical in feel.
How to Fly is released on all the usual platforms on Friday, May 28 and more information and video can be found at www.helefonix.co.uk