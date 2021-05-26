Published: 7:00 PM May 26, 2021

A Walkern music producer is releasing another collaborative track this week, fresh from her first BBC 6 Music play from Cerys Matthews.

Hot on the heels of her national press and TV appearances for last release, Jackie Weaver’s Kicked Him Out, local music champion turned producer Helen Meissner is releasing another spoken word electronic music track, this time with a guest vocalist from BBC Radio 3.

The artwork for Helefonix ft Ian McMillan's How To Fly. - Credit: Helen Meissner

Helen’s new track How To Fly, released under her music name of Helefonix, features the prose and dulcet tones of poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan, who presents weekly evening show The Verb on BBC Radio 3.

Ian’s Barnsley ‘burr’ enhances what is a contemplative, almost meditative three minutes oasis of calm, in this homage to the rural sounds and sights of Helen’s village of Walkern.

"During lockdown the sights and sounds seemed amplified as most of us stopped rushing everywhere," said Helen.

"I started recording the birds and sunrises and began to incorporate them into the music I started making last summer on GarageBand, the free music-making app on Apple phones and iPads."

In fact, one of the tracks featuring the song thrush from Helen’s garden, Song Thrush Serenade, was played by Catatonia singer Cerys Matthews on her Sunday morning BBC Radio 6 Music show last weekend.

It’s been an exciting time for the Folkstock music promoter turned producer, as Helefonix recently found herself on stage for her first live performance, gigging in South London.

Booked by radio show presenter Neil March from Trust The Doc on Exile FM, for the return of his lottery funded Vanishing Point events, Helen found herself having the time of her life in front of 60 guests.

"It was lovely because both my children and their friends came," said Helen.

"Funny thing was, when my daughter told my son 'mum’s on at 10’, he replied ‘on what?’ He hadn’t clocked I was on the bill as Helefonix!

"He was just so keen to go to a public event where we were allowed to meet up!”

New track How to Fly is almost classical in feel.

How to Fly is released on all the usual platforms on Friday, May 28 and more information and video can be found at www.helefonix.co.uk

