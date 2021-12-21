A video still from Helefonix and the Harmonix track We’re Gonna Have Some Fun. - Credit: Helen Meissner

Music producer Helen Meissner has collaborated yet again with "no authority here" internet legend Jackie Weaver.

Jackie Weaver appears on the Helefonix and the Harmonix track We’re Gonna Have Some Fun. - Credit: Helen Meissner

And not only Jackie, who became a household name after a chaotic Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting went viral online, but also Ian McMillan, with whom she created the track (Teaching Darkness) How To Fly, and an international cast.

Radio presenter Ian McMillan appears on the Helefonix and the Harmonix track We’re Gonna Have Some Fun. - Credit: Helen Meissner

With an age range of one years old to 63 years young, including 42 collaborators – and their offspring – from around the world, Christmas single We’re Gonna Have Some Fun is a welcome dose of joy as we approach December 25.

With footage of each artist included in the accompanying video, this really has been a massive undertaking for the record label boss turned musician from Walkern.

“I didn’t expect to create a Christmas track so it was all rather last minute," said Helen.

"But early November I found myself with a really upbeat track where I was singing the lyrics. Which is unusual in itself!

Helefonix and the Harmonix track We're Gonna Have Some Fun chorus collaborators. - Credit: Helen Meissner

"More comfortable with instrumentals, I co-opted my musical friends on Twitter and ended up with 42 contributors, over a quarter of whom were international.

"Some of the artists rarely sing or show their face so I was moved by their enthusiasm.

"It seemed fitting that as everyone had given their time and energy for no fee, that any money raised in sales should be donated to help raise money for Help Musicians benevolent charity.”

The cover of Helefonix and the Harmonix track We're Gonna Have Some Fun - Credit: Helen Meissner

Released as Helefonix and the Harmonix, the track has been augmented by sumptuous harmonies, which at one point burst through a capella with no musical accompaniment.

Videos sent in from all over the world help create a truly electronic collaboration celebrating the best aspects of the internet.

Helen added: “As for the ‘celebrity’ names, I was thrilled that both Jackie Weaver and Ian McMillan really entered into the spirit of the track perfectly and I love their prominent contributions.

“The fun, light-hearted track is not specifically about Christmas and includes the words ‘breathe in, breathe out’, as a gentle reminder to take time out for ourselves amidst the chaos!"

A video still from Helefonix and the Harmonix track We’re Gonna Have Some Fun. - Credit: Helen Meissner

Find the track online by searching for Helefonix and the Harmonix ft Jackie Weaver and Ian McMillan – We’re Gonna Have Some Fun.

For more, visit www.helefonix.co.uk