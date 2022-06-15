Video

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in the swimming pool in My Policeman. - Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video / © Amazon Content Services LLC

One of the first-look photos from Harry Styles' new movie My Policeman shows the chart-topping former One Direction star in Hitchin's swimming pool.

Watermelon Sugar and As It Was singer Harry Styles filmed at the outdoor pool with co-star Emma Corrin last June.

The forthcoming Amazon Prime Video film is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel of the same name.

The teaser trailer for My Policeman is out now and features the Hitchin pool. You can watch it below.

A story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) – as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

My Policeman will be released in selected UK cinemas on October 21 and globally on Prime Video on November 4, 2022.

In the first official stills from the romantic love triangle drama, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles gaze into each other’s eyes on the side of a swimming pool.

Grammy Award winner Styles, who has spent 10 weeks at No1 with single As It Was, portrays Tom, the titular police officer.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin star in My Policeman. Here they are pictured in Hitchin's outdoor pool. - Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video / © Amazon Content Services LLC

Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s royal series The Crown, plays his eventual wife Marion.

Meanwhile, David Dawson plays museum curator Patrick, who embarks on a secret affair with gay policeman Tom.

One image released by Amazon Studios shows Styles and Corrin smiling at each other while leaning on the side of Hitchin's outdoor pool.

David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles star in My Policeman. - Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Prime Video / © Amazon Content Services LLC

A second picture taken elsewhere shows them engrossed in an art gallery, while Patrick appears to guide them around.

Filming of My Policeman took place on location in Venice and Brighton last year, as well as Hitchin's outdoor swimming pool in Hertfordshire in June 2021.

Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett star as older versions of the three main characters.

When filming finished last summer, Emma Corrin posted on Instagram a picture with Harry Styles at the Hitchin pool with producer Robbie Rogers and director Michael Grandage.

Michael Grandage directed the film from an adapted screenplay by Oscar-winner Ron Nyswaner, who penned 1993 legal drama Philadelphia.

Amazon's synopsis for the movie says: "Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness."

Retro-looking deck chairs were spotted over the fence of Hitchin's outdoor pool on Monday, June 7, 2021 ahead of the following day's filming. - Credit: Maya Derrick

Hitchin Pool - Credit: Maya Derrick



