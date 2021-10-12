Published: 6:30 PM October 12, 2021

Daisy Butcher and Janette Leaf will be talking about Crawling Horror at David's Bookshop in Letchworth on October 28 while On Gallows Down author Nicola Chester will also be visiting on November 10.

There's an upcoming Halloween author event at David’s Bookshop in Letchworth.

Expect a spooky atmosphere at the store in Eastcheap on Thursday, October 28 and ring in All Hallows Eve with Daisy Butcher and Janette Leaf.

They will be talking about their book, Crawling Horror, which forms part of the British Library Tales of the Weird collection.

A brush with a killer hornet upends a reverend's life. A moth wreaks a strange vengeance on an entomologist.

Bees deliver a supernatural dilemma to a mother-to-be.

This new anthology offers a broad range of stories from the long history of insect literature, where six-legged beasts play many roles from lethal enemies to ethereal messengers.

Daisy Butcher and Janette Leaf will be talking about their book, Crawling Horror, at David's Bookshop in Letchworth

With expert notes on how each tale contributed to insect horror literature, Janette Leaf and Daisy Butcher are your field guides for a tour through classic insect encounters from the minds of Edgar Allan Poe, E. F. Benson, Clare Winger Harris and many more.





The event starts at 7pm and it costs £7 per ticket.

There's another event being held at David's Bookshop on Wednesday, November 10 with Nicola Chester, author of On Gallows Down: Place, Protest and Belonging.

On Gallows Down author Nicola Chester will be appearing at David's Bookshop in Letchworth.

Part nature writing, part memoir, On Gallows Down is an essential, unforgettable read for fans of Helen Macdonald, Melissa Harrison and Isabella Tree.

It's the story of a life shaped by landscape, of an enduring love of nature and the fierce desire to protect it.

On Gallows Down is a book about hope – from the rewilding of Greenham Common after the missiles left to how, as a new mother, Nicola walked the chalk hills to give her children roots, teaching them names and waymarks to find their way home.

It is about the songs of the nightingale and cuckoo – whose return she waits for – the red kites, fieldfares, skylarks and lapwings that accompany her, the badger cubs she watches at night and the velvety mole she finds in her garden.

Again, the event starts at 7pm and tickets cost £7.

Tickets can be bought via the David's Bookshop website https://www.davids-bookshops.co.uk/, over the phone on 01462 684631 or at the bookshop.