Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

Have a ball at 2022 Stevenage pantomime Cinderella at the Gordon Craig Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:43 PM January 11, 2022
Aladdin is this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

This winter's panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Matthew Usher

After the magic carpet ride of Aladdin this winter, pantomime audiences in Stevenage will be going to the ball next Christmas.

Producers have confirmed that Cinderella will be the 2022 Gordon Craig Theatre panto.

The clock is ticking and tickets are selling fast for the show from the prize-winning Jordan Productions team.

The timeless rags to riches tale will open on Friday, November 25 and run until Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Left at home by the ugliest of sisters, Cinders cannot go to the ball.

However, with the help of her Fairy Godmother and some brilliant buffoonery from Buttons, the most exciting night of her life can begin.

The Gordon Craig posted on social media: "From the award-winning company Jordan Productions, who brought you 2021's production of Aladdin, we once again promise you live music, stunning sets, slick choreography, sensational costumes with plenty of audience participation and panto fun."

To book tickets, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk/cinderella-i2941

Most Read

  1. 1 Latest on Stevenage Marks & Spencer store opening
  2. 2 Emergency services attend medical incident at Tesco
  3. 3 Stevenage doctor faces misconduct hearing over untrue letter
  1. 4 Premature twins doing well after being born on Christmas Day
  2. 5 Aircraft crashes close to people on Graveley golf course
  3. 6 County lines dealers jailed after £9,000 worth of drugs found
  4. 7 Nightingale surge hub: 'Dramatic changes' at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
  5. 8 Met police officer from Stevenage charged with six further rapes
  6. 9 Have your say on proposed solar farm for North Herts
  7. 10 County council ordered to pay £900 over SEND failure

There is still time to see this winter's smash hit panto Aladdin before the run comes to an end later this month.

Abanazaar (Steven Serlin) and Aladdin (Alex Wright) in Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Abanazaar (Steven Serlin) and Aladdin (Alex Wright) in Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Aladdin can be seen at the Gordon Craig until Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Aidan O'Neill as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Aidan O'Neill as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher


Pantomimes
Christmas
Theatre
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CGI of Kenilworth Close development in Stevenage

Planning and Development

'Rapid progress' expected on Stevenage housing development

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between London and Stevenage.

Herts Live News

Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Dan Mountney

person
How the solar farm could look

Planning

150,000 solar panels could be built on Green Belt

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Monread Lodge, Knebworth

Care home in Knebworth rated 'inadequate'

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon