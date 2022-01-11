Have a ball at 2022 Stevenage pantomime Cinderella at the Gordon Craig Theatre
- Credit: Matthew Usher
After the magic carpet ride of Aladdin this winter, pantomime audiences in Stevenage will be going to the ball next Christmas.
Producers have confirmed that Cinderella will be the 2022 Gordon Craig Theatre panto.
The clock is ticking and tickets are selling fast for the show from the prize-winning Jordan Productions team.
The timeless rags to riches tale will open on Friday, November 25 and run until Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Left at home by the ugliest of sisters, Cinders cannot go to the ball.
However, with the help of her Fairy Godmother and some brilliant buffoonery from Buttons, the most exciting night of her life can begin.
The Gordon Craig posted on social media: "From the award-winning company Jordan Productions, who brought you 2021's production of Aladdin, we once again promise you live music, stunning sets, slick choreography, sensational costumes with plenty of audience participation and panto fun."
To book tickets, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk/cinderella-i2941
There is still time to see this winter's smash hit panto Aladdin before the run comes to an end later this month.
Aladdin can be seen at the Gordon Craig until Sunday, January 23, 2022.