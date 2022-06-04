7 great garden centres to visit in Hertfordshire

Things to do

We've put together a list of some of the best garden centres in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Siora Photography on Unsplash

Garden centres not only provide a great way to buy flowers, plants and the gardening equipment we need, they also provide a pleasant day out.

Many centres include cafés, home sections, toy shops and even clothes shops on their premises.

The meaning of the phrase 'garden centre' has been expanded to include a range of facets, all contributing to an enjoyable shopping experience.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of some of the best garden centres from across Hertfordshire!

1. Stevenage Garden Centre, Stevenage

Stevenage Garden Centre has a 4.2 star rating on Google Reviews. - Credit: Google Maps

Stevenage Garden Centre is located on North Road, near Graveley Road.

The location has a 4.2 star rating on Google Reviews.

The venue sells plants, gardening equipment, gifts, homeware, sheds, barbecues, outdoor furniture, landscape products and clothing.

Stevenage Garden Centre also has a Coffee Haven restaurant within its walls.

2. Aylett Nurseries, St Albans

Roger Aylett started the business when he was just 21-years-old. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Aylett Nurseries is proudly "one of the leading garden centres in the South East of England!".

A wide range of products are available from the store, including ornaments, barbecues, plants and tools.

Roger Aylett started the business at the same location, when he was just 21-years-old.

The Garden Centre remains in "in the safe hands of the family".

3. The Dutch Marketplace, near Hatfield

The Dutch Marketplace is an independent family business that was set up in 1957. - Credit: Google - By Owner

An independent family business set up in 1957, the Dutch Marketplace is run by the Henn family and staff.

The venue's website boasts "On one site you will find everything you need to create your ideal garden and home."

A large food hall is located on the site, along with garden and living areas.

The "Dutch Cafe" is also present, which serves a large selection of lunch and breakfast dishes.

4. Van Hage, Great Amwell

The Great Amwell branch of Van Hage is the company's "flagship". - Credit: Google - By Owner

Van Hage in Great Amwell offers a " treasure-trove of exciting and practical ideas for gardeners and home lovers".

The Great Amwell branch of the garden centre brand is described as the company's "flagship".

Food hall, cafés, BBQ and lifestyle areas are present at the location.

Garden furniture and outdoor heating products are also available.

5. Notcutts, St Albans

The St Albans' Notcutts is one of 18 in the garden centre chain. - Credit: Google Maps

Notcutts in St Albans sells a wide range of plant, garden furniture, gardening, pet and wildlife products.

A large number of home and gift products are also available to purchase from the store.

St Albans' Notcutts is located on Hatfield Road, between Smallford and Hatfield.

The St Albans branch is one of 18 in the garden centre chain.

6. Riverside Garden Centre, Hertford

Riverside Garden Centre runs a number of BBQ "masterclasses". - Credit: Google - By Owner

Riverside Garden Centre in Hertford has a big focus on outdoor furniture and BBQs.

A number of BBQ "masterclasses" are available too attend at the venue.

Both four-hour and 7-hour classes occur at Riverside, with the latter being a "BBQ smoking course".

Riverside Garden Centre is located on Lower Hatfield Road, between Bayfordbury Park Farm and Bayford Brook.

7. Vanstone Park, Codicote

Vanstone Park is an independent family business, that has been present since 1976. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Vanstone Park is a garden centre in Codicote, near Knebworth.

The establishment is an independent family business, that has been present since 1976.

The garden centre features a "woodland train", children’s play area and bouncy castle for younger visitors to enjoy.

A wildlife lake is also present, with a collection re-homed, visiting and permanent animal residents.