Black Panther and Aladdin on screen at free outdoor cinema coming to Stevenage

Published: 5:15 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 5:29 PM July 6, 2021

Marvel superhero Black Panther and Disney's Aladdin will be screened at a free outdoor cinema in Stevenage later this month.

Stevenage Borough Council is set to transform the town square into an open-air cinema on Saturday, July 31.

The programme is designed to appeal to all age groups with showings scheduled of family favourite Aladdin and Hollywood blockbuster Black Panther, starring the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration at the borough council, said: "This last year has been difficult for everyone.

"Now more than ever there is a need for safe open air events which offer a route back to normality. We’re therefore thrilled to be able to offer such a unique cinema experience in the heart of the town centre."

Cllr Gardner added: "Face painting and some delicious refreshments from local vendors will also be available, helping to make the day even more memorable.

"Entry is limited so to avoid disappointment please arrive early.”

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther - Credit: DISNEY/MARVEL STUDIOS/IMDB

What’s on at the Stevenage outdoor cinema?

Screenings planned for Saturday, July 31 are:

10am – Aladdin (2019)

12.45pm – Aladdin (2019)

3.30pm – Black Panther

6.15pm – Black Panther

All viewings are to be delivered in a COVID-secure way with screenings scheduled throughout the day and entry limited to ensure social distancing requirements.

There is also the option to bring your own chair or blanket, or hire a deckchair for £1.

Entry will be on a first come, first served basis.

Free parking will be available from 8am to 8.30pm at St George's multi-storey car park.