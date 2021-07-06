Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

Video

Black Panther and Aladdin on screen at free outdoor cinema coming to Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 5:15 PM July 6, 2021    Updated: 5:29 PM July 6, 2021
Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther. Photo: Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios/Matt Kennedy

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther. Photo: Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios/Matt Kennedy - Credit: Archant

Marvel superhero Black Panther and Disney's Aladdin will be screened at a free outdoor cinema in Stevenage later this month.

Stevenage Borough Council is set to transform the town square into an open-air cinema on Saturday, July 31.

The programme is designed to appeal to all age groups with showings scheduled of family favourite Aladdin and Hollywood blockbuster Black Panther, starring the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration at the borough council, said: "This last year has been difficult for everyone.

"Now more than ever there is a need for safe open air events which offer a route back to normality. We’re therefore thrilled to be able to offer such a unique cinema experience in the heart of the town centre."

Cllr Gardner added: "Face painting and some delicious refreshments from local vendors will also be available, helping to make the day even more memorable.

"Entry is limited so to avoid disappointment please arrive early.”

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther - Credit: DISNEY/MARVEL STUDIOS/IMDB

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder trial teens 'stabbed and killed' Christopher Hewett on sisters' doorstep
  2. 2 Fire crews tackle lorry blaze in Hitchin
  3. 3 Flasher exposes himself to teenage girl in broad daylight
  1. 4 Arrest made in Great Ashby after suspected driving offence
  2. 5 Machine worker's mesothelioma death sparks appeal
  3. 6 Trial for motorist after more than 100mph clocked on A505
  4. 7 Councillor pledges to help reverse allotment concession removal that left pensioners feeling 'ripped off'
  5. 8 Schoolchildren host tea party to mark NHS' 73rd anniversary
  6. 9 Nursery launches defibrillator fundraiser
  7. 10 Emergency services attend incident at Stevenage train station

What’s on at the Stevenage outdoor cinema?

Screenings planned for Saturday, July 31 are:

  • 10am – Aladdin (2019)
  • 12.45pm – Aladdin (2019)
  • 3.30pm – Black Panther
  • 6.15pm – Black Panther

All viewings are to be delivered in a COVID-secure way with screenings scheduled throughout the day and entry limited to ensure social distancing requirements.

There is also the option to bring your own chair or blanket, or hire a deckchair for £1. 

Entry will be on a first come, first served basis.

Free parking will be available from 8am to 8.30pm at St George's multi-storey car park.

Film
Visit Hertfordshire
Stevenage News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A view of Lytton Way in Stevenage taken from the bridge

Hertfordshire County Council

Safety concerns over 'premature' road changes

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Overgrown footpath 030, which links Haycroft Road and Whitesmead Road in Stevenage

Hertfordshire County Council

Resident speaks of lack of maintenance to Stevenage right of way

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Whiteway Ground Breaking Event - Chalkdene - 28/6/2021

Housing

Work begins on new affordable housing scheme in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of Autolus bio-pharmaceutical laboratory on Marshgate car park in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Plans for science lab on town centre car park

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus