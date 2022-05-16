Interview
Foodies queue to try street food sourced, cooked and served in Herts
- Credit: Street Food Heroes/Facebook
The organiser behind a popular Hertfordshire street food event has just one regret - "I wish I had started earlier".
Eight years ago, Ed Fowler left his job in customer services and started selling toasties from a classic Citroen H Van.
His business, Toastielicious, currently has a home on Harpenden High Street, but Ed's love for street food has since grown into a touring event - Street Food Heroes.
"Street food has boomed over the last couple of years," Ed said.
"The fact that it's outside - where everyone can enjoy each others' company and enjoy their surroundings - is such an important part of what we do.
"And food trucks don't traditionally sell the sort of food which is on the high street - it's the variety of different cuisine that people come to Street Food Heroes for."
Ed hosts events throughout the county - including Hemel Hempstead, Letchworth, Baldock and Hertford.
Smokey sandwich creators from Hemel Hempstead - Black Cactus Coffee Smoke - visit the events.
So do teams from Dough with the Flow (pizza), The Berlin Doner and Harlow-based La Paella Paella - cuisine cooked by Zane and Arlene, who are inspired by their experience visiting their Spanish grandparents when they were children.
Some events also feature Churro Boyz, co-owned by Stephen Carnevale, who said Street Food Heroes is a great way to celebrate cuisine which is grown, designed, cooked and served by locals.
Stephen said: "We have been big fans of Street Food Heroes since the start.
"It's a great way of meeting customers and other traders - sharing what we're doing, talking about each others' ideas and getting our name out there.
"Without events like this, it can be difficult for foodies to keep in touch with one another, and it means local food producers thrive."
Ed, from Street Food Heroes, said it's no easy life as a street food trader.
"The hours are long, with early set-up times - and then you have to take the stalls home at the end of each event," he said.
"But it's so much better than any nine-to-five office job."
Street Food Heroes is due in Baldock, Hemel, Hertford and Biggleswade before the end of May, with full details on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streetfoodheroes1