There's nothing quite like a Sunday lunch (File picture) - Credit: Unsplash/Sebastian Coman

Need a Sunday Roast to round off the week?

Here are seven of the best Hertfordshire roast dinners, according to Tripadvisor's roast chicken ranking:

1. The Queen's Head, Sandridge

After 238 reviews, The Queen's Head in Sandridge, near St Albans, has secured 4.5/5 rating and a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice badge.

Extraordinary79591 visited the venue in February 2022 and said: "The best Sunday roast I’ve had in years.

"Was catching up with friends and we were not rushed at all, made to feel very welcome by the friendly staff."

They added: "Very generous with portions and no soggy veggies."

Another reviewer, 785garyh, said: "Food was excellent and plenty of it.

"Staff are friendly and helpful."

The restaurant's details are online: https://www.facebook.com/Thequeensheadsandridge/

2. The Round Bush, Aldenham

Another Travellers' Choice for Tripadvisor reviewers, The Round Bush's Sunday menu includes top-side beef, roast chicken, lamb and a vegetarian nut roast with creamy tarragon sauce.

After 422 reviews, this pub in Aldenham - between Watford and Radlett - has secured a 4.0/5 rating.

Reviewer Neil M said that he celebrated his 50th birthday at the pub, which he has hailed the "best in Hertfordshire".

He said: "I cannot recommend this place highly enough."

Sunshine161057 wrote: "Been for family dinner and have to say it’s the best place around.

"The food is of very good standard and the staff are so helpful and friendly."

The restaurant's details are online: https://www.theroundbush.co.uk/

A Sunday roast (File picture) - Credit: Unsplash/Lisa Baker

3. The Millstream, Hitchin

This riverside restaurant's Sunday menu features beer-braised beef brisket, rotisserie chicken, a potato and chestnut loaf and a mighty three-meat roast.

There is also a weekly guest roast.

With a 4.0/5 rating on Tripadvisor after 570 reviews, The Millstream has also earned a Travellers' Choice badge.

"Decided last minute to pop in for some lunch and was not disappointed," one reviewer wrote.

"I happened to mention I was a bit cold as it was freezing outside, she said she'd find us somewhere warm and sat us by the fire."

The restaurant's details are online: https://www.chickenandgrillpubs.co.uk/millstream/

4. Nag's Head, Bishop's Stortford

There is a guest roast at the Nag's Head, Bishop's Stortford every Sunday.

Diners will also be offered a mighty three-meat roast, beef, chicken and sweet potato and chestnut loaf on Sundays.

After 493 reviews, this pub has secured a 4.0/5 rating on Tripadvisor.

Reviewer DeirdreO482 wrote: " Food was delicious.

"Great Sunday roasts and good value.

"Highly recommend this place."

The restaurant's details are online: https://www.chickenandgrillpubs.co.uk/nags_head/

5. The Fox, Harpenden

The Fox is on Luton Road at the northern fringe of Harpenden.

It is 4.0/5-rated after 1,019 reviews, and has earned itself a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice badge.

The restaurant's Sunday menu features burgers, steaks, fish and salads, as well as a choice of roasts including fig and dolcelatte, roast pork and 21-day-aged beef.

One reviewer said: "Excellent and cheerful service.

"Plenty to choose from on the menu.

"All cooked perfectly and delivered to our table in a timely manner."

Another said: "From beginning to end this was a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

"The waiter service was very good and the food was well prepared, well presented and tasty."

The restaurant's details are online: https://www.thefoxharpenden.co.uk/

6. The Gate, Chorleywood

A short drive from the busy M25 motorway, this stop-off in Chorleywood has a 3.5/5 rating after 1,038 Tripadvisor reviews.

The Gate's Sunday menu features a half roast chicken, fig and dolcelatte roast, and a trio of beef, pork and chicken wrapped in bacon.

Reviewer Jamie L wrote: "Unreal service.

"Convenient parking and fair prices for food.

"Compliments to the chef."

Another reviewer, Josh, wrote: "Was absolutely phenomenal.

"Food was unreal and service was brilliant.

"Would definitely recommend."

The restaurant's details are online: https://www.thegatepub.co.uk/

7. The Sun, Hoddesdon

Just a few yards from the Lea Valley, this restaurant on Amwell Street, Hoddesdon is 4.0/5-rated after 289 reviews.

The Sunday menu features the classic sage and onion stuffing-stuffed roast chicken, beer-braised beef brisket and a sweet potato and chestnut loaf.

"This is our local food was beautiful as it always is," wrote 877charmaineh.

"Staff are very friendly and respectful and willing to have a laugh.

"Been going here now for 5 years."

Reviewer Dawn treated herself and her husband to a Sunday lunch at the pub.

She wrote: "We haven't been here for a few years.

"We were very happy we decided to visit today.

"We both absolutely loved our meals."

The restaurant's details are online: https://www.chickenandgrillpubs.co.uk/sun/