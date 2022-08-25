9 restaurants visited by celebrities in Hertfordshire

Tom Cruise, one of the celebrities who has dined out in Hertfordshire (File picture) - Credit: Ian West/PA

Hertfordshire and its town centres are home to award-winning restaurants and diners.

These accolades have not gone unnoticed by celebrities, both local and from further afield.

Venues in St Albans, Hitchin, Hatfield and beyond have all been tried by people who are in the public eye.

We've put together a list of restaurants and cafés from across the county that are known to have been visited by celebrities.

1. Veyso's Brasserie, Hertford

Veyso's Brasserie is the 2017 British Kebab Awards fine dining restaurant.

A bar area, "glam dining" zone, garden terrace and private dining are all on offer

Veyso's is open seven-days-per-week for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Media reports suggest Love Island season five entrant George Rains was spotted there on several occasions in 2019.

2. Veer Dhara, St Albans

Tom Cruise has visited Veer Dhara in St Albans and is reported to have ordered lobster and chicken tikka masala (File picture) - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Veer Dhara describes itself as an "exquisite North Indian - Punjabi restaurant".

Its various menus are feature "Xpress Lunches", chefs specials and Maharaja four-course set meals, and a Sunday lunch buffet features over 20 different items.

According to the Herts Ad, Veer Dhara was visited by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise in 2012, who reportedly travelled 15 miles to the restaurant and ordered lobster and chicken tikka masala.

3. Skew Restaurant and Oyster Bar, Bishops Stortford

Skew Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Bishops Stortford is a Mediterranean-themed restaurant.

The venue's website claims that the restaurant provides "a whole new dining experience".

The Only Way is Essex's Amber Turner has shared an Instagram post from the restaurant in 2018.

It read: "Keeping cosy in my teddy bear coat."

4. Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, St Albans

The Ye Olde Fighting Cocks management with Father Richard Watson and Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill on the pub's reopening earlier in 2022 - Credit: Ye Olde Fighting Cocks

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is one of the contenders for "the oldest pub in Britain" - and once held the Guinness Book of World Records title for this claim.

The pub and restaurant was originally a pigeon coup used by monks, dating back to 793AD.

In May 2022, the pub welcomed former England women's footballer and now European Champion Jill Scott, as she recorded her weekly podcast 'Jill Scott's Coffee Club' for BBC Radio 5 Live.

Presenter Ben Haines and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson joined midfielder Jill Scott, who has retired from the sport following this summer's UEFA women's EURO 2022.

5. Tabure, Berkhamsted

Described as a "modern Turkish kitchen", Tabure has restaurants in St Albans, Berkhamsted and Harpenden.

The chain is run by husband and wife team Hulya and Mark and the menus are created using a tapas style, in that each diner is asked to choose around three dishes and encouraged to share amongst the table.

In 2018, make-up artist and social media influencer Polly Marchant visited Tabure for a "catch up" with her best friend.

6. Sopwell House, St Albans

Sopwell House in St Albans is home to restaurants, bars, a swimming pool, a hotel and a spa.

The luxury hotel is surrounded by 12 acres of Hertfordshire countryside, and a range of celebrities are known to have enjoyed Sopwell House's many offerings.

One such celebrity is Tom Fletcher of McFly, who treated his wife Giovanna to a hot stone massage and afternoon tea at the venue.

7. Cinnabar, Hertford

Cinnabar in Hertford features a hotel, restaurant and cocktail bar.

According to its website, the restaurant serves "hearty and unpretentious food" - and the business has more venues Stevenage and Hitchin.

At night, the venues transform into nightclubs, with VIP tables available to book.

A number of celebrities from The Only Way is Essex and Love Island have are known to have visited the Hertford branch, along with Emilia Clarke's body double in Game of Thrones, Jessica Jenson.

8. Hermitage Rd Bar and Restaurant, Hitchin

Tom Kerridge has regularly featured at Hermitage Rd in Hitchin - Credit: Will Durrant

Hermitage Rd Bar and Restaurant in Hitchin offers a range of food of drink options.

As well as a restaurant, Hermitage Rd boasts a coffee and bagel bar, headed up Magdalena, "the chirpiest coffee lover known to man".

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has hosted the Top 50 Gastropubs competition from the venue on multiple occasions.

He said: "The Hermitage is a brilliant place and a wonderful restaurant. The food is fantastic. I love it because you wouldn’t expect such a fantastic space when you enter in from downstairs."

9. Nando's, Hatfield

Niall Horan of One Direction was spotted at Nando's in The Galleria in 2013 (File picture) - Credit: The Galleria (Archive)

Nando's is well known for its chicken, served at different levels on the brand's own peri-ometer.

In May 2013, One Direction band member Niall Horan was spotted strolling through the Galleria shopping centre before enjoying a meal at Nando's.