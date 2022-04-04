7 of the quirkiest restaurants in Hertfordshire

The Jolly Postie in Royston is one of our picks for the most quirky restaurants in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Across Hertfordshire, there's some great places to eat, whether it's just a small snack or a full fine-dining meal.

A big part of enjoying a meal is the atmosphere of the venue, this can vary from relaxed and casual to refined and luxurious.

However, there are some restaurants that provide an atmosphere unlike anywhere else.

They are unusual and unique, in a way that is endearing and attractive to both locals and passers by.

These places are often hard to find, but we've put together a list to make things easier.

Here's seven of the quirkiest places to eat in Hertfordshire.

1. Misya, Stevenage

Misya is a meze and grill restaurant which has its roots in Anatolia, Turkey.

The family business first began in London over 30-years ago, but has now expanded to Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

Stonework walls and wooden beams saturate this characterful venue, which claims to be "the best restaurant in town".

The establishment's website claims: "With our cosy, warm environment, our customers will be able to feel at home."

2. Little Marrakech, St Albans

Little Marakech, in St Albans, is a small-fronted restaurant with a long and thin interior.

The Moroccan-themed establishment is decorated to the nines with traditional ornaments and lamps.

An exotic menu, with a host of traditional favourites completes the feeling from customers that they could be in Marrakech themselves.

Little Marrakech is decorated to the nines with traditional ornaments and lamps. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The restaurant's website states: "It is our great pleasure to serve you our special authentic and contemporary recipes as if you were a guest at our own family table back home in Morocco."

The restaurant is temporarily shut, but will be opening again on May 17.

3. The White Hart Hotel, Welwyn

The White Hart Hotel, in Welwyn, is owned and run by brothers Tom and Jamie Bainbridge.

The establishment dates back to 1681, when it was the main coaching inn for the city.

With Welwyn's old court room as its function space, there's plenty of character to this hotel and restaurant.

A historic building with raging fireplaces and plenty of nooks and crannies, this restaurant certainly fits on our list of quirky eateries.

4. Khoi Khoi, Letchworth Garden City

Serving both eat-in meals and takeaways, Khoi Khoi is a South African inspired restaurant that has live events such as music and comedy from time to time.

Khoi Khoi promises "the ultimate food, drink and entertainment experience" with meals cooked in its authentic Braai charcoal oven.

Khoi Khoi promises "the ultimate food, drink and entertainment experience". - Credit: Google - By Owner

The business was started in Baldock in 2016, before moving to Letchworth in 2019.

The interior is trendy with wood finishes mixed with South African décor.

5. The Coach House Kitchen, Hatfield

The Coach House Kitchen is a café and restaurant set in Hatfield House's old coach house.

Located in the stable yard, seating is provided both inside the coach house and outdoors, in the courtyard.

Customers can enjoy the history of the building and the surroundings of Hatfield House, whilst tucking in to some of their favourite cakes and meals.

The restaurant has been modernised, with a glass lean-to so that those eating indoors can still enjoy the history of Hatfield House's stable yard.

6. Jolly Postie, Royston

The Jolly Postie in Royston is a pub full of eccentricity and character.

The venue was originally a post office, opened in 1935, and the building's heritage is preserved to this day.

Tables are made from old carts, and some post vans are even present inside the restaurant. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Tables are made from old carts, and some post vans are even present inside the restaurant.

These vans are fitted with bench seating and long tables, so that eight can enjoy a meal inside.

7. Locanda Bagutta, St Albans

Locanda Bagutta in St Albans is a traditional Italian restaurant located down a historic alleyway.

Both indoor and outdoor seating is available, with those sitting outdoors enjoying the secluded street with bulb-lighting weaved above them.

Both traditional Italian dishes and pizzas are served, with a separate pizza delivery service also available.

The restaurant's website promises "traditional Italian dishes emphasising the quality and freshness of the produce".