Michelin-star chef to kick off Sea Change campaign with tasty seafood samples

Michelin-starred chef Simon Hulstone will be preparing delicious seafood samples in The Wynd to kick off the Sea Change sustainability campaign - Credit: Courtesy of Simon Hulstone/ Sea Change

A campaign to celebrate and promote sustainably-sourced seafood is set to launch in Letchworth, with a host of events and schemes introduced by The Norwegian Seafood Council.

Residents are invited to share in a three-week long celebration between June 11 to July 2, as part of the Seafood Council's Sea Change campaign.

Events are set to tantalise the taste buds as well as inspire the minds, with delicious, and sustainable fish and seafood on offer.

Our world population is increasing, and the effects of climate change are impacting how much food we can produce.

According to the United Nations (UN), we need to produce 70 per cent more food to meet dietary needs in 2050. Land-based agriculture cannot meet these requirements alone.

Sea Change believes sustainably-sourced seafood can play a big part in helping to meet this demand.

The Sea Change campaign is launching in Letchworth to encourage residents to increase their seafood consumption - Credit: Norwegian Seafood Council

Anette Grøttland Zimowski, Sea Change campaign lead, said: “Seafood is too often forgotten in the future of food debate and when looking at what makes a sustainable, healthy diet .

"According to statistics, we only eat about half of the government’s recommended two portions of fish a week – Sea Change is here to turn that tide - for the good of our health, and the planets.”

Throughout the three weeks, you can expect a tasty launch on Saturday, June 11 at The Wynd, with Simon Hulstone - of renowned Michelin-starred Torquay restaurant, The Elephant - sampling sustainable seafood treats.

There will also be music, games and a giant Mr Cod.

There’s a host of activities to follow, from promotions of fish and chips, to themed evenings celebrating sustainably caught seafood as the star attraction on menus at The Fox and Three Horseshoes in Willian.

The Fox and Three Horseshoes in Willian is getting involved in the Sea Change campaign - Credit: fabian bjšrnstjerna

St Thomas More and Garden City Academy are also getting involved with an educational cookery lesson from school meals expert, Kate Snow. Plus, families in and around Ridge Road will be challenged to increase weekly seafood consumption at home, with activities fronted by nutritionist Juliette Kellowe and TV chef Lisa Faulkner.

Anette continues; “With the ongoing debate around food and nutritional security, it is our belief that the population should be eating more sustainably sourced proteins, and as ‘seafood people’ we want to highlight that fish and seafood can play an important role in the flexitarian diet for those who want to reduce meat consumption, without becoming vegan or vegetarian.

“We're encouraging Letchworth residents, friends and family to come along, join in on our activities and have fun with new foods.

"We also hope that our message about Blue becoming the new Green will reach communities outside of Letchworth and inspire many across the UK to become part of the Sea Change.”