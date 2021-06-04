National Fish and Chip Day: What are your favourite chippies in the area?
It's National Fish and Chip Day today (Friday), celebrating all that's amazing about one of the great British dishes.
From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is always something we love on a chip shop menu.
Our chippies sit at the heart of their communities and those that remained open for takeaway during lockdown proved a lifeline.
To mark the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar, the Comet asked readers for their favourite chippies in Stevenage, North Herts and Central Beds.
So if you fancy trying somewhere new or want to support another eatery in your community, check out the list below.
Presented here in no particular order are some of your local recommendations.
Stevenage
- The Fish & Chip Shop, High Street got an overwhelming number of recommendations on our Facebook call out. Robb Webb said: "Great food, gluten free also. Great friendly atmosphere from the staff. What more could you want"
- W J Rowe, Bedwell Crescent was also very popular with Comet readers. Elizabeth Smith said: "Been going here for years they are more like family such great food at great prices plus after visiting and buying 4 medium cod and chips you get 1 free where else do you get free delicious food?"
- Ocean Delight, Rockingham Way: Jill Naylor said: Ocean Delight are our favourite for fish n chips. Their batter is lovely and crispy and the chips are properly cooked.
Hitchin
- The Town Fryer, Hermitage Road is a popular choice for those in HItchin
- Murphy's, Queen Street - "Banging", said one happy customer - enough said!
Letchworth
- Oh My Cod!, Station Parade, is one option for Letchworth residents looking for a treat!
- Deep Blue, Arena Parade - "Best we have had for a very long time!"
Baldock
- Baldock Fish Bar, High Street - Excellent fish and chip shop, Great Fish, Great chips."
- Maltings Fish & Chips, High Street - "Amazing fish and chips. Great friendly service."
Central Beds
- Lemon Plaice, Shefford High Street - "Great for coeliac as they cook everything fresh in a separate fryer and have a choice for us too," said one happy customer!
- Henlow Fish Bar, Langford Road - "Superb fish n chips!", said Matt Welch.
- Arlesey Fish & Chips, High Street has been up for awards in the past.