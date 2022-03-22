There are eight Michelin Guide restaurants in Hertfordshire, here's the lowdown on each. - Credit: Delightin Dee on Unsplash

For many, the Michelin Guide represents the pinnacle of the food world, with restaurants featured often recognised with the famous "Star" or "Plate" awards.

Exquisitely decorated dishes with explosions of flavour are the norm in this type of establishment, featuring recipes fine-tuned with hard work and dedication.

There are eight Hertfordshire restaurants that have been recommended in the Michelin Guide, each unique in their own individual manner.

With that in mind, we thought we'd run through the eight, so you can decide which one is best to try.

1. Thompson, St Albans

Situated just off St Albans' high street, St Peter's Street, on Hatfield Road, Thompson promises a " tranquil setting, ever-changing menus that are dictated by the seasons and a selection of ﬁne wines, carefully chosen to match each dish."

A range of dining areas are provided, including the front room, the conservatory, the terrace and the Victorian-style courtyard.

The Michelin Guide describes Thompson's food as "modern cuisine" and advises the full five or seven dish tasting menu.

The décor of the restaurant features bold artwork from the town's gallery, and Michelin claim that Thompson's meals are "equally attractive".

2. The Zebra Riding Club, Cheshunt

Describing itself as a "restaurant led by nature" the Zebra Riding Club in Cheshunt brings together renowned chefs Robin Gill and Ben Rand to create "straightforward" and "unfussy" dishes.

This restaurant even offers customers the chance to see inside the kitchen and speak with the chefs. Seasonal feasts are also offered by the establishment, along with all-day masterclasses, in which food can be gathered from the farm before cooking.

The restaurant is located in the Birch Hotel, in Cheshunt, a mere 12-minute drive from Potters Bar.

Despite being located in a hotel, anyone can eat at the location, regardless of whether or not they're staying at the Birch.

3. The Fox, Willian

The Fox is located in the centre of Willian village, near Letchworth Garden City.

The restaurant is described by the Michelin Guide as a "pleasingly unpretentious place" with an "appealing range of modern British dishes which keep natural flavours to the fore and arrive neatly presented."

Along with eating options, a number of bedrooms are available for customers to stay over, and a "stylish but relaxed" dining room serves locally-sourced produce.

The restaurant's very own Brancaster Brewery provides customers with a wide selection of real ales to accompany their meals.

4. Alford Arms, Frithsden

The Alford Arms is located in Frithsden, just 20 minutes from St Albans by car.

This pub overlooks the hamlet's green, set in a secluded wooded valley. Serving seasonal produce, its menu changes on a weekly basis, and dining on either the heated terrace within the restaurant is offered to customers.

Michelin describe the Alford Arms' menu as offering "a broad array of dishes, so alongside British classics you’ll find dishes with more global leanings such as imam bayildi."

The restaurant claims that its head chef Jamie "blends a light touch and great skills with knockout flavours."

5. Fox & Hounds, Hunsdon

The Fox & Hounds is set in the village of Hunsdon, a 30-minute drive from Stevenage.

Chef James Rix and his wife Bianca have run the pub since 2004, James having previously worked alongside the likes of Gary Rhodes and Alastair Little.

The Michelin Guide describes the Fox & Hounds as "A welcoming high street pub with contemporary styling...

"...Flavours are pronounced, combinations are classical and portions are hearty."

6. The Falcon, Buntingford

The Falcon in Buntingford is just a 12-minute drive from Royston, and is both a restaurant and delicatessen.

The establishment is set in a Grade II listed, 17th century, building and offers a range of different menus.

A la carte, Sunday roast, brunch and steak night menus are available in the main restaurant, while the delicatessen offers casual lunch dishes and takeaway meals.

The Michelin Guide states that: "Unfussy, modern British dishes are confidently executed with clear flavours. Desserts are a highlight."

7. Crockers Chef's Table, Tring

Crockers in Tring, a 30-minute drive from St Albans, promises "honest food" and the "ultimate relaxed fine dining experience."

The restaurants aims to bring humour into the fine dining equation, removing "the pomp that is usually associated with fine dining."

The establishment's head chef Scott Barnard frequently interacts with his guests, often taking centre-stage within a U-shaped counter where customers can enjoy dishes in his presence.

This U-shaped counter is one of three areas in the restaurant, this one known as the Chef's Table; the area recommended by the Michelin Guide.

8. Fox & Hounds, Barley

The second Fox & Hounds on this list is located in Barley, a mere 10-minute drive from Royston.

The Michelin Guide describes the Fox & Hounds' meals as "hearty and satisfying, with ingredients sourced from within 30 miles and an emphasis on rare breed meats. The appealing menu mixes pub classics and modern British fare."

Dinner, lunch, Sunday lunch and takeaway menu's are offered at the restaurant, which is run by two local childhood friends.

A £1m refurbishment has taken place since Robin and Colin bought the pub in 2018. The duo having also brought head chef Brett Barnes into the fold.