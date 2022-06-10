The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
TV personality Lisa Faulkner set to launch Sea Change events in Letchworth

Rose Taylor

Published: 3:34 PM June 10, 2022
Updated: 4:28 PM June 10, 2022
Undated ITV Handout Photo from John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen. Pictured: Lisa Faulkner. See PA Feat

Lisa Faulkner will be in Letchworth tomorrow as part of the Sea Change campaign launch - Credit: Press Association Images

TV personality and chef Lisa Faulkner will be in Letchworth tomorrow as part of the launch of the Norwegian Seafood Council’s campaign to promote sustainable seafood.

The launch event is taking place at The Wynd from 12 noon until 4pm.

Lisa Faulkner will be there alongside Simon Hulstone, a Michelin-star chef from acclaimed The Elephant.

The Norwegian Seafood Council is hosting these events throughout the month to promote sustainably sourced seafood to meet dietary demands with the increasing population and climate change.

Sea Change is encouraging people to consume more fish for people’s health and for the planet as well.

Simon will be preparing delicious dishes using Norwegian seafood for those attending to sample.

A pop-up shop will also be open next door, and a member of the NSC and the Norwegian Embassy will be there.

This event is kicking off a three week-long campaign that will last until July 2, and will include partnerships with Letchworth fish and chip shops.

