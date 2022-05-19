Taste buds at the ready! Letchworth's Food and Drink Festival is back
- Credit: Danny Loo
Foodies in Letchworth will be able to enjoy a tasty weekend as the town's Food and Drink Festival returns later this month.
The lively event will be packed with a variety of stalls serving up foods from around the world in Leys Square on May 28 and 29.
Visitors can expect to see live kitchen demonstrations, sizzling barbecues, unusual beverages, vegan cuisine and local specialities.
Cathy Andrews, Letchworth Business Improvement District manager, said: "We are happy that after a couple of difficult years due to COVID-19, we are able to bring the Food & Drink Festival back to Letchworth Garden City.
"If you want to taste foods of the world, try unusual beverages or catch one of the culinary demonstrations, then this is a weekend you won’t want to miss!"
Buskers will entertain you throughout the weekend from 10am to 5pm on Saturday May 28 and until 4pm on Sunday May 29.