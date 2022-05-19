The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Taste buds at the ready! Letchworth's Food and Drink Festival is back

Whitney Jones

Published: 8:30 AM May 19, 2022
Visitors can attend the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival on the last weekend in May.

Visitors can attend the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival on the last weekend in May. - Credit: Danny Loo

Foodies in Letchworth will be able to enjoy a tasty weekend as the town's Food and Drink Festival returns later this month. 

The lively event will be packed with a variety of stalls serving up foods from around the world in Leys Square on May 28 and 29. 

BID manager Cathy Andrews said there will be live kitchen demonstrations for visitors to view as they enjoy the festival.

BID manager Cathy Andrews said there will be live kitchen demonstrations for visitors to view as they enjoy the festival. - Credit: Danny Loo

Visitors can expect to see live kitchen demonstrations, sizzling barbecues, unusual beverages, vegan cuisine and local specialities.

Vutie Beets vegan eatery at the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival 2019

There will be a variety of stalls available at the festival for visitors to try. - Credit: Danny Loo

Cathy Andrews, Letchworth Business Improvement District manager, said: "We are happy that after a couple of difficult years due to COVID-19, we are able to bring the Food & Drink Festival back to Letchworth Garden City.

"If you want to taste foods of the world, try unusual beverages or catch one of the culinary demonstrations, then this is a weekend you won’t want to miss!"

Drinks board showing the alcoholic drinks available at a stall during the Letchworth food and drink festival.

Adults can enjoy cocktails and beer as they soak up the incredible atmosphere at the food and drink festival. - Credit: Danny Loo

Buskers will entertain you throughout the weekend from 10am to 5pm on Saturday May 28 and until 4pm on Sunday May 29. 

The tasty weekend is a popular event with local as crowds attend every year.

The tasty weekend is a popular event with local as crowds attend every year. - Credit: Archant

Letchworth Garden City News

