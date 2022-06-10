The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Ladies-only Drag Bingo Brunch set for Hitchin in aid of Rape Crisis UK charity

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:12 AM June 10, 2022
Emma Hart and Magenta Slipperz at the ladies night at The Block in Hitchin, which raised more than Â

Emma Hart has organised another ladies-only event at The Block in Hitchin, after a successful Ladies Night last year - Credit: Emma Hart

A second ladies-only event is set to take place in Hitchin tomorrow, in aid of Rape Crisis UK. 

Organised by Emma Hart from Stevenage, and The Block manager Amanda Ashley, the Drag Bingo brunch is aimed at ensuring women can feel safe while enjoying days and nights out.

This follows the inaugural ladies night hosted at The Block in November last year.

All you need to know for tomorrow's Ladies who Brunch drag bingo!

All you need to know for tomorrow's Ladies who Brunch drag bingo! - Credit: Emma Hart

Of the second ladies-only event, Emma told the Comet: "It feels empowering more than anything.

"All I want to do is have women celebrate each other together in a safe environment. I'm so pleased to be able to have the opportunity with Amanda from The Block to make a second event happen.

"It's so important for ladies to come together and have a good time, safely, and raise money for the cause."

Emma has drawn on her own experience of sexual violence, and wanted to help do her bit to tackle the issue of violence against women and girls. 

"The changes I would like to see within how sexual assault and rape cases are mainly around CPS and what they ask victims," Emma continued.

"I would like to see victims not treated as the criminal, because sadly as a victim, you are the one who is made to have your whole being under a microscope."

Those attending the event can look forward to a delicious brunch and drag queen bingo - with prizes donated from women in local businesses from across Hertfordshire.

Emma added: "I would love ladies to come to the brunch to just support each other in a cause which won't only raise money to help survivors and victims, but also to just have fun, feel safe and come together.

"I do believe change has started within society towards women's safety in any walk of life, but that said, I don't think we've event touched the surface with it yet.

"There is a long way to go to change the way women's safety is handled. And I know I will always do what I can to help support this."

The Ladies who Brunch drag bingo event will take place tomorrow from 3pm at The Block, Hitchin.

Tickets are available at fatsoma.com/e/n7ufd8gy/ladies-who-brunch-in-aid-of-rape-crisis-uk.

For more information on Rape Crisis UK, go to rapecrisis.org.uk.

