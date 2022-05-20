Hitchin Beer & Cider Festival set to make triumphant return

The Hitchin Beer Festival will run from June 9th to June 11th. - Credit: Danny Loo

After the pandemic stopped the event going ahead in 2020, and a scaled-down event in 2021, this year's Hitchin Beer & Cider festival promises to be bubbly weekend.

The Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival will have more than 200 drinks spilling over at the iconic marquee from June 9 to 11.

Festival goers will have the choice of pints, halves and thirds of the extensive list of beverages - 96 real ales, almost 50 real ciders, international beers, and more.

There will be a variety of food vendors and an Artystar stall selling and offering live screen-printing of t-shirts. - Credit: Archant

Also, there will be a variety of food vendors and an Artystar stall selling and offering live screen-printing of t-shirts.

North Herts Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) - which runs the event - is gifting new members at the event two free pints of real ale or cider.

Advance ticket packages are available at tinyurl.com/Festival-for-Comet, and include entrance, a 2022 festival glass and £10 in drinks tokens,.

Using this link will let the organisers know you’re a Comet reader. Advanced ticket-holders are guaranteed entry on their chosen date and this year’s festival glass – pint or half.

Layth Yousif, Andy Thorpe, Danny Jimenez and Charlie Weeks enjoy the atmosphere at a the festival in previous years. - Credit: Archant

The festival will be held at Hitchin Rugby Club from 5pm on Thursday, June 9, and from midday on June 10 and 11.