Hitchin Beer & Cider Festival set to make triumphant return
- Credit: Danny Loo
After the pandemic stopped the event going ahead in 2020, and a scaled-down event in 2021, this year's Hitchin Beer & Cider festival promises to be bubbly weekend.
The Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival will have more than 200 drinks spilling over at the iconic marquee from June 9 to 11.
Festival goers will have the choice of pints, halves and thirds of the extensive list of beverages - 96 real ales, almost 50 real ciders, international beers, and more.
Also, there will be a variety of food vendors and an Artystar stall selling and offering live screen-printing of t-shirts.
North Herts Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) - which runs the event - is gifting new members at the event two free pints of real ale or cider.
Advance ticket packages are available at tinyurl.com/Festival-for-Comet, and include entrance, a 2022 festival glass and £10 in drinks tokens,.
Using this link will let the organisers know you’re a Comet reader. Advanced ticket-holders are guaranteed entry on their chosen date and this year’s festival glass – pint or half.
The festival will be held at Hitchin Rugby Club from 5pm on Thursday, June 9, and from midday on June 10 and 11.