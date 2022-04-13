The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Things to do >

Why not head to Hitchin's vegan market this weekend?

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:30 PM April 13, 2022
Hitchin vegan market

Head to the vegan market in Hitchin this Saturday - Credit: Vegan Market Co

A vegan market will be held in Hitchin this Saturday, featuring a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics and ethical clothing and jewellery.

There will also be arts and crafts and charity stalls at the Vegan Market Co event, next to Hitchin's regular market in Churchyard, from 10.30am to 4pm.

Lewis Beresford, founder of Vegan Market Co, said: “We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, and also work with many local businesses.

"We showcase the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers and make it our mission to make veganism accessible and inclusive.

"We are proud to be tackling the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices and supporting tree-planting and conservation projects around the world. To offsetting the carbon footprint from each event, we also plant a tree for every business that takes part."

Food and Drink
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

A vehicle overturned on the A1(M) London-bound near Stevenage

Herts Live News | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after car overturns on the A1(M)

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Outside Robertson House in Stevenage

Coronavirus

Stevenage Robertson House COVID-19 vaccination centre relocating

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Arriva bus

Stevenage Arriva bus timetable changes to come into effect

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The fountains in Stevenage town centre, with foam erupting from them.

Herts Live News

‘Someone had a foam party?’ - Foam erupts from fountain in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon