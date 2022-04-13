Why not head to Hitchin's vegan market this weekend?

Head to the vegan market in Hitchin this Saturday - Credit: Vegan Market Co

A vegan market will be held in Hitchin this Saturday, featuring a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics and ethical clothing and jewellery.

There will also be arts and crafts and charity stalls at the Vegan Market Co event, next to Hitchin's regular market in Churchyard, from 10.30am to 4pm.

Lewis Beresford, founder of Vegan Market Co, said: “We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, and also work with many local businesses.

"We showcase the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers and make it our mission to make veganism accessible and inclusive.

"We are proud to be tackling the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices and supporting tree-planting and conservation projects around the world. To offsetting the carbon footprint from each event, we also plant a tree for every business that takes part."