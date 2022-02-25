The award-winning roast dinner at Kite at the Red Hart, Hitchin. - Credit: Kite at the Red Hart, Hitchin.

A popular pub and restaurant in Hitchin has had its Sunday roast dinner voted as one of the best in Britain.

Family-owned gastro pub Kite at the Red Hart claimed the title as one of the best Sunday dinners in Hertfordshire by Muddy Stilettos, dubbed the ‘urban guide to the country’.

Head chef Olly Varney said when he heard the news it was "a complete surprise".

He said: “It’s fantastic, really great to hear. It definitely came as a surprise.

"I have just been promoted to head chef four months ago. All the hard work is paying off.”

The ‘secret’ to their success, Olly puts down to his ingredients.

He added: “We use high quality ingredients, getting the best that we can and not tweaking it too much.

"We’re normally fully booked a week in advance for Sunday so we advise to book ahead. It’s our best day throughout the week.”

On the menu each week are three mouth-watering staple dishes including: roast sirloin of beef matured for 28 days with Himalayan salt, roast pork loin with truffle cauliflower cheese and mushroom wellington with Guinness and red wine grave.

Each week alternating specials with all the trimmings are also served on Sundays such as: sharing steak and lamb.

Sunday lunch is served from 12pm – 4pm.