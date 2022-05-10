We've put together a list of some the best Turkish Restaurants in Hertfordshire, according to Tripadvisor. - Credit: Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash

A range of cuisines from across the world can now be found on the British high street.

Indian, Chinese, Thai and Italian restaurants have swept the nation in recent decades, now though a new kid is on the block, with the ever increasing number of Turkish restaurants arriving in our towns and cities.

Turkish food can range from Lahmacun and Pides - pizza-like dishes - to baklava and Turkish casseroles.

To help you choose which restaurant to try, we've put together a list of some of the best Turkish restaurants in Hertfordshire, based on their reviews on Tripadvisor.

1. Lavish Bar & Grill, Stevenage

Lavish Bar & Grill has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Lavish Bar & Grill in Stevenage is a restaurant with five stars out of five on Tripadvisor.

308 of 345 reviews on the website gave the venue all five stars, which has both Turkish and Mediterranean inspired dishes on the menu.

Every Friday from 7pm, live music can be heard at the establishment, with different musicians performing every week.

The restaurant features an upstairs bar area, where customers can enjoy a cocktail either before or after their meal.

2. Sauté Restaurant, St Albans

Sauté Restaurant offers both an eat-in and takeaway service. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Sauté Restaurant in St Albans aims to provide "Turkish Fine Cuisine", and offers both an eat-in and takeaway service.

Live music is present every Tuesday, in a venue which claims to be "the messenger of scrumptious and luxurious Turkish cuisine, serving the exclusive community of St Albans".

One Tripadvisor reviewer, with the username nikkih62, said: "I don’t normally write reviews but had such a good experience last night at sauté that I felt I had to let everyone know...I would highly recommend this place."

Another, 427saede, added: "Beautiful atmosphere, great food, excellent customer service. Christmas menu was absolutely amazing, especially Adana Foufta very delicious, strongly I recommend it. Definitely I will come back."

3. Misya Meze & Grill, Welwyn Garden City

Misya Meze & Grill is the number one rated restaurant in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Google Maps

Misya Meze & Grill is a Turkish restaurant in Welwyn Garden City.

The establishment has 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor.

245 of 312 reviews gave the venue all five stars, and the restaurant is rated number one in the city.

Misya Meze & Grill also won Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice award for 2021.

4. The Grapevine, Letchworth

The Grapevine in Letchworth is another winner of Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice award. - Credit: Google Maps

The Grapevine is a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant in Letchworth Garden City.

The restaurant is another winner of Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice award for 2021.

One reviewer, 201janete, wrote: "Booked a table at Grapevine for friends birthday lunch. We had a gorgeous meal, very good service, friendly staff. Well worth a visit."

Another, HollyBasset, commented: "Excellent food, very knowledgeable waiting staff, nothing too much trouble...We will definitely be visiting again."

5. Tabure, Harpenden

51 of 63 Tripadvisor reviewers gave Tabure a five star rating. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Formerly Tahini, Tabure in Harpenden describes itself as a "modern Turkish kitchen".

The venue has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor, with 51 of 63 reviews giving the restaurant all five stars.

The establishment is run by husband and wife duo Mark and Hulya, who's eatery "reflects a passion for great food and service, and a genuine desire to offer diners something new and refreshing on the high street".

A takeaway collection and delivery service is also available.

6. Turkish Kitchen, Hatfield

The Turkish Kitchen has branches in Hatfield, Hertford and Brentwood. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Turkish Kitchen in Hatfield serves a wide variety of traditional dishes and mezes.

The chain has branches in Hatfield, Brentwood and Hertford and offers "famous Turkish hospitality".

One reviewer, Tracey S, commented: "I visited on Saturday with three friends and we all thoroughly enjoyed the food. Lovely find. The service was also good."

Another, Gabriela B, added: "Magic moments! There's amazing everything: cocktails, people, location."

7. Ayo's Restaurant, St Albans

Ayo's is named after the restaurant owners' beloved great grandfather. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Ayo's Restaurant in St Albans is rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.

167 of 272 reviewers gave the location five stars, a venue which hosts live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The restaurant is named after the owners' beloved great grandfather, and they have attempted to emulate "his lifestyle and work ethic when managing our restaurant, bringing to you the culture and tastes from the region, as we have learned from Ayo himself".

The establishment uses seasonal ingredients to create dishes inspired by Turkish, Kurdish and Anatolian cooking techniques.