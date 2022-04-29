11 cafés perfect for outdoor dining in Hertfordshire

We've put together a list of Hertfordshire cafés which are perfect for outdoor dining. - Credit: Maria M on Unsplash

With the weather getting better and Spring now in full flow, al fresco dining will once again sweep the streets of Hertfordshire.

Sitting outside on a sunny day, with a tea or coffee in hand, is a great way to relax and socialise with family and friends.

There are a number of cafés, coffee shops and tea rooms across the county which accommodate outdoor dining, and allow us to enjoy the outside world.

Here's seven great Hertfordshire cafés, which are perfect for outdoor dining.

1. Flowerpower, Stevenage

Both indoor and outdoor seating is available at Flowerpower's café. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Flowerpower gift and flower shop runs a café, which has both indoor and outdoor seating.

Food and beverages can be enjoyed in a tranquil, floral, atmosphere with flowers surrounding visitors both inside and out.

The shop and café was opened in 2002 by Gillian Street to bring "to bring a little bit of London style to the high street of Stevenage Old Town".

Amongst other options, a high tea is available for the price of £10, including a sandwich, cake, scone and a tea or coffee.

2. Verdi's Trattoria, St Albans

Verdi's Trattoria in Clarence Park, St Albans, has a covered outdoor area at the front and an open outdoor area at the rear. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Verdi's Trattoria in Clarence Park, St Albans, has a covered outdoor area at the front and a larger open outdoor area at the rear, inside Clarence Park itself.

The café also has a hatch to the park, where walkers can order drinks or food.

The Italian café and restaurant serves a wide range of pizzas, toasted paninis and other snacks.

A number of deck chairs can also be used, for use in the park near the café.

3. Café W, Welwyn Garden City

Café W in Welwyn Garden City has a perfect view of the Howardsgate gardens. - Credit: Google Maps

Waterstones' Cafe W in Welwyn Garden City sits with a perfect view of the Howardsgate gardens, with outdoor seating available.

One reviewer on Tripadvisor, with the username Selda121, wrote: "The bookshop and cafe are a beautiful marriage for me.

"The staff are exceptionally helpful and kind. The whole atmosphere was calm and positive."

Another, Jacky P, added: "What a pleasure to find a great dog friendly cafe in the middle of this pretty town. I popped in for a coffee and a tasty bacon toastie."

4. The Heath Café Bar, Royston

The café has stunning views of Royston Heath's open grassy landscape. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Heath Café Bar in Royston serves both eat-in and takeaway dishes, with a large outdoor area available.

The café overlooks Royston Heath, with stunning views of the open grassy landscape.

A wide-ranging menu varies from the likes of fish and chips to Duck Ragù Tagliatelle and other exotic dishes.

A number of sandwiches including fish finger, club and smoked salmon are also available.

5. No 12 Coffee House, Letchworth Garden City

A number of events are held at the coffee house, including tribute acts and open mic nights. - Credit: Google - By Owner

No 12 Coffee House in Letchworth Garden City has multiple tables and chairs outdoors, in the Leys Avenue area.

The café serves 'Super Crema' blend coffee, which is "full-bodied, rich with flavour and carefully balanced with some sweet caramel notes and subtle hints of hazelnut."

An extensive range of wines are also available at the café, supplied by Borough Wines.

A number of events are held at the venue, such as open mic nights, tribute acts and food and drink festivals.

6. Loafing, Wheathampstead

A number of colourful tables are located outside Loafing in Wheathampstead. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Loafing in Wheathampstead is a café, bakery and desert shop offering "fresh artisanal bread and cakes".

Single origin coffee, along with freshly made sausage, bacon or chicken schnitzel baguettes are also available.

Loafing sits on Wheathampstead high street, a short distance from the picturesque River Lea.

A wide-ranging menu featuring authentic Greek pastries, seasonal special coffees, frappes and a range of baps is served at the café.

7. Erol's Café, Hatfield

Erol's Café offers a discount to students of the nearby University of Hertfordshire. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Erol's Café in Hatfield has a number of outdoor chairs and tables available for use.

The café's website kindly invites customers to "drop by our kid-friendly café to try our delicious pastries and coffee".

Erol's sits just off the Common in Hatfield town centre.

Situated near the University of Hertfordshire, Erol's Café even offers students a 10% discount.

8. The Groundworks, Hitchin

A number of outdoor seats and tables are available at the café, which is located near St Mary's churchyard. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Groundworks in Hitchin describes itself as "a modern café serving allpress coffee and eclectic food".

All dishes are made fresh to order, using local suppliers where possible.

A number of seats are located outdoors, near St Mary's churchyard.

The venue also has a burger pop-up which runs from Thursday to Saturday.

9. Bellaccino's, St Albans

Tables and chairs stretch across a narrow street in St Albans City centre, at Bellaccino's. - Credit: Google Maps

Bellaccino's in St Albans is a café and restaurant which has tables and chairs that stretch across a narrow street in the city centre.

The Italian-themed venue is family-run, and serves authentic lunch and dinner dishes.

Bellaccino's promises "a relaxed and warm surrounding for a great dining experience for any time of day/evening you choose to come".

The café and restaurant won a Diner's Choice Award in 2019, and a Tripadvisor certificate of excellence in 2018.

10. Hatter's Café, Hitchin

An outdoor area beneath a gazebo structure is available for customers at Hatter's Café. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Hatter's Café in Hitchin has a number of tables and chairs, outdoors underneath a gazebo structure.

A wide range of meals are on offer, including full English breakfasts and a variety of lunches.

One reviewer on Tripadvisor, with the username David W, said: "We went in this morning for a treat, a full English breakfast. We were early, so everything was still quiet.

"Excellent service and an excellent breakfast. "

11. George Street Canteen, St Albans

St Albans' George Street Canteen has a number of wooden picnic benches overlooking the historical cathedral. - Credit: Google - By Owner

St Albans' George Street Canteen has a number of wooden picnic benches overlooking the historical cathedral.

A heated marquee is also available at the canteen, with tables seating a maximum of four each.

This allows customers to "enjoy a warming feast or dine alfresco and take in the views".

A menu including brunches, sandwiches and sweat treats is provided.