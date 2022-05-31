We've put together a list of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Cats Coming on Pexels

Getting a Chinese delivery can be a great way to enjoy exotic and flavoursome food without having to leave the house.

Large groups of people can be fed without the added stress of washing up dishes and pans post-party.

An array of traditional favourites are available from these restaurants, with a copious selection of Chinese establishments present across Hertfordshire.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of some great Chinese restaurants which deliver in towns and villages across the county:

1. Wu's Family, Stevenage

Wu's Family restaurant has a 4.5 star Tripadvisor review. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Wu's Family restaurant in Stevenage was founded in 2019.

The venue provides eat-in, collection and delivery options.

The restaurant's menu boasts both "classic Chinese dishes and some of our own favourite creations".

Wu's Family restaurant has a 4.5-star Tripadvisor rating, with 28 of 37 reviewers giving the location all five stars.

Find Wu's Family on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

2. Lantern House, St Albans

Lantern House has earned a strong reputation for its quickly delivered meals. - Credit: Google Maps

Lantern House in St Albans offers a free delivery service on its meals.

The establishment is located on Hatfield Road, and features a wide-ranging menu.

One reviewer on Tripadvisor, username KLJ23, said: "We regularly use Lantern House for family takeaway. The food is consistently tasty, delivered quickly and hot."

Another, StevenRobertson, added: "Chinese takeaway is hugely competitive business, not least in St Albans. Lantern House is our number one choice."

For the restaurant's details, search Lantern House St Albans on Facebook.

3. Green Garden, Welwyn Garden City

Delivery from Green Garden costs £3.50 depending on area. - Credit: Google Maps

Green Garden is a Chinese takeaway offers a delivery around Welwyn Garden City and the surrounding villages, costing around £3.50 - depending on the area.

The menu features a variety of traditional Chinese dishes.

A selection of English favourites are also available, for those who prefer a more familiar cuisine.

Set menus are an option, with deals for one, two, three or four diners.

Green Garden is at 7 Cole Green Lane, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 3PP. Phone: 01707 335935

4. Lucky Star, Stevenage

Lucky Star has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor. - Credit: Google Maps

Lucky Star in Stevenage has a five-star rating on TripAdvisor, putting it 66th in the town's restaurant rankings.

One reviewer, jennyheaslip, said: "We always order from here, it always arrive hot and nearly always on time, only had one late in a year! I would recommend. I am that awkward customer that orders off menu but it is never a problem.

Another, Brian P, added: "Always top quality service and food . Never had a bad meal and been using them for a number of years . Staff very nice always friendly."

Find Lucky Star online: https://order.luckystarorder.co.uk/

5. The Oriental, St Albans

Chinese Express on Hatfield Road, St Albans has a 4.8/6-star review on Just Eat - Credit: Google Maps

With a 4.8/6-star review on Just Eat, Chinese Express on Hatfield Road is a St Albans favourite.

The menu features a wide selection of spare ribs, as well as an array of Udon noodle dishes, sweet and sour set menus, and vegetable specials.

One Just Eat reviewer, Shona, said: "Best ribs we’ve had in ages and the chicken was so flipping tender! So good. Thank you!"

Another, Audrey, wrote: "The food was great and the portions were very generous. Very happy with everything!"

Find Chinese Express online: http://www.chineseexpressstalbans.co.uk/

6. Hoy Che, Welwyn Garden City

Hoy Che has a four-star rating on Tripadvisor. - Credit: Google Maps

Hoy Che is a Chinese fooderie in Welwyn Garden City.

The venue has a four-star rating on Tripadvisor, with 18 of 45 reviewers giving the establishment five stars.

One reviewer, 01438pot, said: "Ordered for my three teenagers; Fish, chips and nuggets. The word "Devine" came out the teens eating their supper! What more can I say."

Another, lindacolegrave, commented: "A great selection of well prepared, lovely food. Fresh ingredients, cooked to a high standard. Highly recommended."

Hoy Che is at 11 Shoplands, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 7RH. Phone: 01707 322956

7. Taste of Orient, Ware

Taste of Orient has a 4.1 star rating on Google Reviews. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Taste of Orient in Ware serves up "proper Chinese food" for delivery or collection.

The restaurant's menu includes traditional Chinese dishes, Japanese favourites and Thai curries.

A range of set menus are also available.

The restaurant has a 4.1 star rating on Google Reviews.

Find Taste of Orient online: https://tasteoforientware.co.uk/