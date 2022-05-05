7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Hertfordshire

We've put together a list of some great places to get a carvery in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Rumman Amin on Unsplash

The Great British Sunday roast is a staple of society.

Thousands of us head out to a local pub at the weekend to enjoy a well-cooked piece of meat, vegetables, stuffing and a Yorkshire pudding or two.

However, with so many pubs and restaurants offering such a service, how does one pick which establishment to try?

To lend a helping hand, we've put together a list of some great places to tuck into a carvery in Hertfordshire.

1. The Chequers Beer House, Stevenage

The Chequers Beer House boasts a large selection of beers, an outdoor area and a carvery with a strong reputation. - Credit: Google Maps

The Chequers Beer House in Stevenage Old Town has a strong reputation for its Sunday carvery.

The pub also boasts a wide selection of beers and an outdoor area.

One Google reviewer, Jay Matt, said: "Great roast dinner. I had the vegan lentil bake with all the trimmings, my other half the roast beef. Friendly service and great value for money."

Another, Sam Blundell, added: "Came here for the Sunday carvery...The staff seemed friendly and the food was great, a choice of either Gammon, beef or Turkey then a selection of vegetables and Yorkshire puddings."

2. The Goat Inn, St Albans

The Goat Inn has been present since 1587, and serves a carvery every Sunday. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Goat Inn serves a carvery every Sunday from 12pm until 4pm, starting at £11.95 for adults and £6.95 for kids.

The choice of beef, pork, gammon, turkey or a nut roast is available, with trimmings such as cauliflower cheese and creamed leaks.

Deserts can be added for £4.95 including apple pie, chocolate sponge, ice cream or lemon tart.

The pub itself has been present since 1587, with historical features surviving to this day.

3. The Airfield, Hatfield

The Airfield in Hatfield serves a carvery every Sunday from 12pm. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Airfield, in Hatfield, offers a carvery for just £9.99 per person.

A large option can be selected for an extra pound each, or children's carvery for £3.99.

A choice of beef, turkey or gammon is available, with a variety of trimmings also present.

A meatless chicken breast option provides an alternative for non-meat eaters.

4. Long Arm Short Arm, Lemsford

A two-for-one menu is offered at the Long Arm Short Arm on main courses between Monday and Saturday, and on Sunday roasts. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Long Arm Short Arm is a pub in Lemsford, near Welwyn Garden City.

The pub offers a two-for-one menu on main courses between Monday and Saturday, and on Sunday roasts.

Describing itself as an "archetypal British country pub", the Long Arm Short Arm is a "eart-warmingly cosy traditional pub offering the finest Sunday roast carvery in the county".

Locally brewed ales, fine wines and beers are also served.

5. The Bucks Head, Little Wymondley

The Bucks Head is a 17th century pub in Little Wymondley, offering a carvery on Sundays. - Credit: Google Maps

The Bucks Head is a 17th century tavern in Little Wymondley, near Stevenage.

The pub offers a carvery on Sundays and has a restaurant, beer garden, play area and patio on the premises.

One Google reviewer, named Gareth Pash, commented: "Loved the Sunday carvery, very good value for money, friendly staff."

Another, Samuel Hoye, wrote: "The Sunday roast is spot on, tastes more like a homemade roast rather than the usual pub fare. The cauliflower cheese is delicious."

6. The Woodman Inn, Brookmans Park

Adult carveries at the Woodman Inn start at £14.95. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Woodman Inn, in Brookmans Park, serves a "Quality Carvery" for the price of £14.95.

This includes the choice of three different meats, all served with seasonal vegetables and potatoes.

The option to "upsize" your portion is also available, for the additional price of £2.99.

Meat free carvery and nut roast options are on the menu, for the non-meat lovers in your party.

7. The Broadway Hotel and Carvery, Letchworth

An all-day carvery is served every Sunday by the Broadway Hotel and Carvery. - Credit: Google Maps

The Broadway Hotel and Carvery, in Letchworth, offers an all-day Sunday roast for the price of £14.95 for adults.

A children's Sunday carvery comes at the cost of just £7.95.

Both these options come with the choice of Beef, Gammon or Pork.

Roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, seasonal vegetables and "many trimmings" are also provided.