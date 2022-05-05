The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Things to do >

7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Hertfordshire

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:44 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 2:21 PM May 5, 2022
A roast piece of meat surrounded by vegetables and Yorkshire puddings.

We've put together a list of some great places to get a carvery in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Rumman Amin on Unsplash

The Great British Sunday roast is a staple of society.

Thousands of us head out to a local pub at the weekend to enjoy a well-cooked piece of meat, vegetables, stuffing and a Yorkshire pudding or two.

However, with so many pubs and restaurants offering such a service, how does one pick which establishment to try?

To lend a helping hand, we've put together a list of some great places to tuck into a carvery in Hertfordshire.

1. The Chequers Beer House, Stevenage

Exterior of the Chequers, with white walls and dark brown beams.

The Chequers Beer House boasts a large selection of beers, an outdoor area and a carvery with a strong reputation. - Credit: Google Maps

The Chequers Beer House in Stevenage Old Town has a strong reputation for its Sunday carvery.

The pub also boasts a wide selection of beers and an outdoor area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
  2. 2 Plans submitted for new Stevenage secondary school
  3. 3 Man jailed for nine years following attempted rapes in Stevenage
  1. 4 Sale of village pub prompts call for community bids
  2. 5 Friendship garden plans unveiled in schoolgirl's memory
  3. 6 Ian Stewart: Court to review Royston murderer's whole-life sentence
  4. 7 Ian Stewart: Bassingbourn murder not 'exceptionally high-seriousness case'
  5. 8 Lord Lister: Keystage CEO issues statement to neighbours as planning row continues
  6. 9 Woman in her 20s left in induced coma after crash in Letchworth
  7. 10 Local Election 2022: North Herts candidates revealed

One Google reviewer, Jay Matt, said: "Great roast dinner. I had the vegan lentil bake with all the trimmings, my other half the roast beef. Friendly service and great value for money."

Another, Sam Blundell, added: "Came here for the Sunday carvery...The staff seemed friendly and the food was great, a choice of either Gammon, beef or Turkey then a selection of vegetables and Yorkshire puddings."

2. The Goat Inn, St Albans

Exterior of the Goat Inn, with historical features and windows.

The Goat Inn has been present since 1587, and serves a carvery every Sunday. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Goat Inn serves a carvery every Sunday from 12pm until 4pm, starting at £11.95 for adults and £6.95 for kids.

The choice of beef, pork, gammon, turkey or a nut roast is available, with trimmings such as cauliflower cheese and creamed leaks.

Deserts can be added for £4.95 including apple pie, chocolate sponge, ice cream or lemon tart.

The pub itself has been present since 1587, with historical features surviving to this day.

3. The Airfield, Hatfield

Interior of the Airfield, with wooden chairs and red carpets.

The Airfield in Hatfield serves a carvery every Sunday from 12pm. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Airfield, in Hatfield, offers a carvery for just £9.99 per person.

A large option can be selected for an extra pound each, or children's carvery for £3.99.

A choice of beef, turkey or gammon is available, with a variety of trimmings also present.

A meatless chicken breast option provides an alternative for non-meat eaters.

4. Long Arm Short Arm, Lemsford

Wooden tables and chairs within a dark, historic pub.

A two-for-one menu is offered at the Long Arm Short Arm on main courses between Monday and Saturday, and on Sunday roasts. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Long Arm Short Arm is a pub in Lemsford, near Welwyn Garden City.

The pub offers a two-for-one menu on main courses between Monday and Saturday, and on Sunday roasts.

Describing itself as an "archetypal British country pub", the Long Arm Short Arm is a "eart-warmingly cosy traditional pub offering the finest Sunday roast carvery in the county".

Locally brewed ales, fine wines and beers are also served.

5. The Bucks Head, Little Wymondley

Exterior of the Bucks Head, with dark beams and blue signs.

The Bucks Head is a 17th century pub in Little Wymondley, offering a carvery on Sundays. - Credit: Google Maps

The Bucks Head is a 17th century tavern in Little Wymondley, near Stevenage.

The pub offers a carvery on Sundays and has a restaurant, beer garden, play area and patio on the premises.

One Google reviewer, named Gareth Pash, commented: "Loved the Sunday carvery, very good value for money, friendly staff."

Another, Samuel Hoye, wrote: "The Sunday roast is spot on, tastes more like a homemade roast rather than the usual pub fare. The cauliflower cheese is delicious."

6. The Woodman Inn, Brookmans Park

Exterior of the Woodman Inn, with white walls and trees outside.

Adult carveries at the Woodman Inn start at £14.95. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Woodman Inn, in Brookmans Park, serves a "Quality Carvery" for the price of £14.95.

This includes the choice of three different meats, all served with seasonal vegetables and potatoes.

The option to "upsize" your portion is also available, for the additional price of £2.99.

Meat free carvery and nut roast options are on the menu, for the non-meat lovers in your party.

7. The Broadway Hotel and Carvery, Letchworth

Google Maps image of the Broadway Hotel and Carvery, with brick walls and a grey frontage.

An all-day carvery is served every Sunday by the Broadway Hotel and Carvery. - Credit: Google Maps

The Broadway Hotel and Carvery, in Letchworth, offers an all-day Sunday roast for the price of £14.95 for adults.

A children's Sunday carvery comes at the cost of just £7.95.

Both these options come with the choice of Beef, Gammon or Pork.

Roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, seasonal vegetables and "many trimmings" are also provided.

Food and Drink
Stevenage News
St Albans News
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of A505 duel carriageway.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

17-year-old killed after being struck by car on A505 near Hitchin

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Percy Pig and happy customer, Elaine Hawkes outside the new Stevenage M&S store

Retail | Video

M&S is back! The show-stopping Stevenage store opens to huge queues

Whitney Jones

Author Picture Icon
Sound barrier at new housing development in Stevenage

Housing News | Subscriber Exclusive

Upset over housing development's nine-metre high sound barrier

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Detail of Police officers

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Updated

Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon