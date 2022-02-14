Here's a list of some of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor. - Credit: Instagram/Lavish Bar and Grill

Hertfordshire can be a difficult place to start a restaurant, with a wide variety – offering a host of different cuisines – already on offer.

From Italian to Indian, steak and chips to oysters and fine wine, there’s no shortage of options spanning across the county.

We looked at TripAdvisor reviews to determine seven of the best restaurants for you to try:

1. Lavish Bar & Grill, Stevenage

Lavish Bar & Grill is situated in the heart of Stevenage, in prime location on the High Street, and its food offering does not disappoint.

The restaurant’s Mediterranean-inspired menu blends traditional cooking with modern techniques and ingredients to deliver a fresh take on some well-known dishes.

Including an upstairs lounge area for relaxing either pre or post-meal, the Lavish Bar & Grill’s interior has been designed with comfort and style in mind.

If a relaxing meal doesn’t quite hit the spot, then live music will surely do the trick. With musicians performing every Friday from 7pm, the atmosphere is sure to liven up.

2. Tamarind, Potters Bar

Named the number-one Indian Restaurant in Hertfordshire by TripAdvisor reviewers, the team at Tamarind boast over 35 years of experience in delivering quality Southern Asian cuisine.

The restaurant offers both take-away and dining-in menus, with customers able to order online or over the phone.

One reviewer, with the username RobinsonCrusoe77, wrote: “We went to the Tamarind last night after reading all the positive reviews on TripAdvisor. We were not disappointed. Customer service was excellent. The restaurant was very clean and modern in decor...

“... Everything was cooked fresh and tasted wonderful.”

3. Bistro Gautier, Harpenden

Bistro Gauthier offers the feel of a traditional French bistro, with traditional food to match.

Situated on the edge of the Batford Springs Nature Reserve, the restaurants brings the food of chef Mark Gautier to Harpenden.

Offering no less than seven menus, there’s plenty to choose from at the Bistro, with Steak Nights and Sunday Roasts added to the list of delicacies from across the channel.

Dine-at-home is also offered, with take-away options available.

4. The Brewery Tea Rooms, Walkern

Voted Hertfordshire’s Best Independent Tea and Coffee Shop, the Brewery Tea Rooms is a privately owned restaurant and tea room that attempts to preserve tradition in an increasingly modern marketplace.

It’s owners, Sarah and Nigel, have preserved the building's history as an old Brewery while continuing to offer afternoon tea, lunches and a variety of cakes.

At the rear of the establishment, there is also a gift shop where hand-painted furniture, jewellery and much more is available.

5. Amrit Indian Restaurant, St. Albans

Situated at the top of St. Albans’ high street, St. Peters Street, Amrit promises a ‘magical atmosphere’, ‘best food quality’ and ‘unrivalled service’.

A quick look down the restaurant’s TripAdvisor reviews suggests that they’ve hit their mark.

Famax93 said: “I would just like to say thank you for the treatment received. Excellent service, I was recommended exquisite and typical dishes. In addition, I was also offered a free alcoholic drink to finish.”

Meanwhile, Busmiss added: “Great food, service and ambiance. One of the nicest examples of Indian cuisine ever.”

6. L'Olivo Ristorante Italiano, Wheathampstead

L’Olivo is the fourth restaurant created by wife-and-husband team Jo and Sergio Perano, and it continues to boast a family feel to this day.

In Winter, a warming fire is promised, while a handful of outdoor tables are available during the warmer months.

There menu features a large selection of pasta dishes, along with other traditionally Italian courses.

The restaurant was even visited by football legend Gianfranco Zola, pictured below.

7. Taste Buds, Hitchin

Taste Buds in Hitchin is a coffee shop which specialises in sandwiches, with a wide variety available.

Being independently run by Charlton Vincent and Charlotte Atkinson, the restaurant is both owned and staffed by family.

It is also set in a listed historical building, giving an extra charm to the food and drink served there.

One TripAdvisor reviewer, TheRollTester, said: “Thank goodness Taste buds is still open and doing take-out. It is literally a little ray of light through this lockdown 3.0.”