We've put together a list of the most family-friendly pubs in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Nicole Michalou from Pexels

Going out and enjoying ourselves can become difficult after starting a family.

All of a sudden, pubs and posh restaurants are no longer suitable for every member of the household, either with food that's too fancy or with a lack of entertainment for young children.

However, there are pubs out there which cater for all ages, specifically designed to entertain the youngest of the young and the most mature of family members.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of pubs suitable for all ages across Hertfordshire, with the help of Tripadvisor reviews.

1. The Fisherman, Stevenage

The Fisherman in Fishers Green, Stevenage, is a family-run business which takes pride in "producing good, hearty meals".

A traditional, historic interior is complemented by a generous outdoor space with picnic tables and plenty of grass for younger family members to enjoy.

One reviewer, with the username Christopher S, said: "Had Christmas roast and Lamb roast. Amazing. All staff on top form. Tip: bring kids in summer to lovely garden, they can watch fish in pond right next to you while you sipping your cold drink."

Another, daljitdhesi, added: "It is good food and good service. Sunday lunch is the best and fresh! The portions are good size. There is a garden which is great for kids and ample parking."

2. Sibthorpe Arms, Hatfield

The Sibthorpe Arms, near Hatfield, markets itself as a "family pub set in the village of Welham Green".

The venue was named "The Duke of Leeds Arms" until 1850, when it was renamed after the Sibthorpe family who owned the Manor of Potterells nearby.

The establishment is the number-one rated pub out of 13 in Hatfield, and is first out of 57 restaurants in the area.

Boasting its status as a "child-friendly pub", the Sibthorpe Arms also features a play area and baby changing facilities.

3. Prae Wood Arms, St Albans

The Prae Wood Arms, just outside St Albans, is a historic building, built for Lady Frances Cooke Grimston in 1838.

The pub that now occupies the premises has a strong, ever-growing reputation, with a stone terrace outside for Al Fresco dining.

One reviewer, 155markyd, said: "Best pub in the area. Been coming to this pub regularly since its refurbishment. Stunning venue set in beautiful grounds...There is a huge garden and swings for the kids too!"

Another, K5357VQjanetl, added: "We had an excellent time at the Prae Wood Arms, who managed to cope with 27 family members for lunch over Christmas, 10 of then being under 11...The kids loved the out side play area."

4. The Queen's Head, Sandridge

The Queen's Head in Sandridge, near St Albans, describes itself as a "great traditional pub in the heart of Sandridge village...adjacent to Heartwood Forest."

The pub is owned by Ross, Sharon, Adam and Molly MacInnes, and prides itself on being family-friendly with dogs and muddy boots welcome.

The establishment shows live Premier League football, Live Sunday night music and a pub quiz every Tuesday.

Other events take place throughout the year, varying in theme.

5. The Rising Sun, Hall's Green

The Rising Sun is a traditional country pub in the hamlet of Hall's Green, near Stevenage.

A warm log fire is featured, along with a beer garden and children's play area. The pub itself boasts an 'old world charm' with beamed ceilings and brasses.

One reviewer, Rachel C, said: "The atmosphere was relaxed and friendly and we couldn't have wished for anything more. The garden is beautiful, with ambient lighting and play equipment for children."

Another, JustAndy1803, commented: "Food was delicious, such a relaxed atmosphere, great children’s playground and just amazing time. 100% rate this place."

6. The Waggoners, Welwyn Garden City

The Waggoners in the hamlet of Ayot Green, near Welwyn Garden City, has been run by its co-owners Aude and Laurent Brydniak since 2008.

The pub's menu features a plethora of French dishes, and diners can sit either indoors, outdoors or in the venue's marquee.

A private boules pitch is also featured at the establishment, which has been a pub for the past 400 years.

The pub is a favourite with walkers, with many trails in the woods nearby. Sherrardspark Wood nature reserve is also a short stroll away.

7. The White Horse, Burnham Green

The White Horse at Burnham Green, between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage, is a family-friendly pub with a spacious garden and play area.

The pub offers new menus every season, and roast dinners every Sunday. The whole family, including dogs, are welcome.

One reviewer, HESLondon, commented: "Booked a table for a family Sunday lunch after a lovely walk in the area. Warm, friendly welcome & prompt service. Great roasts on offer, generous portions & loads of fresh veg."

Another, Tommy186338, added: "Been here twice recently, both times great experience. Delicious food. Great garden with kids play area too."