Coffee morning organised for Ukrainian refugees to connect

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:00 AM June 15, 2022
North Herts coffee morning

North Herts Council is inviting refugees to come along to a coffee morning - Credit: North Herts Council

A coffee morning has been organised to bring Ukrainian refugees in North Herts together.

Taking place in the café at North Herts Museum, it aims to give an opportunity for families to connect and support each other.

North Herts Council liaises with the Home Office and helps inspect properties for Ukrainian refugees coming to the area.

Councillor Sean Prendergast, executive member for housing, said: “We know there are Ukrainian refugees in North Herts through the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, whereby people can volunteer to take in refugees fleeing Ukraine, and we want to help them feel as connected and settled as possible in their new homes.“

Although this particular event is aimed at Ukrainian refugees, everyone is welcome - including any Afghan or Syrian refugees who have also been rehome in the district.

The event takes place at the café in North Herts Museum, in Hitchin's Brand Street, from 10am to 11.30am.

Support Ukraine
North Herts News
Hitchin News

