A Chinese takeaway is a great way to have a tasty meal for lots of people, without having to get the kitchen dirty.

A wide-ranging menu packed with both traditional favourites and unusual dishes to try, is often the case with this type of establishment.

Many offer English food as well, which is especially helpful if one or more members of your party dislike oriental cuisine, or only wish to sample it alongside a meal that they are more comfortable with eating.

Hertfordshire is blessed with a considerable number of Chinese takeaways, so we've put together a list of the best ones to try, with a little help from Tripadvisor.

1. Chef Peking, Harpenden

A winner of Tripadvisor's Traveller's Choice award for 2021, Chef Peking in Harpenden has a 4.5 rating on the review site, reflecting its popularity with the locals.

The venue is open as a restaurant and takeaway service, with a Sunday buffet option also available.

One reviewer, with the username Laurena7, said: "Without a doubt the best Chinese takeaway and restaurant in Harpenden... Takeaway is usually very quick after ordering which is great considering other local options are less reliable."

Another, Kate N, added: "Ordered a takeaway from Chef Peking and cannot recommend it highly enough. There was so much food (too much!) and everything was superb."

2. Old Town Chinese Restaurant, Stevenage

The Old Town Chinese Restaurant in Stevenage is another establishment which offers both eat-in and takeaway options.

The restaurant describes itself as a "Chinese restaurant and takeaway, with a Malaysian twist, situated on the high street in Stevenage Old Town."

Pork, seafood, beef, chicken, duck and sizzling dishes are available from the oriental fooderie, along with the chef's own specialities.

The restaurant also offers both vegetarian and gluten free options.

3. Regency, Potters Bar

Regency in Potters Bar offer a free delivery service for orders over £20 and within a three-mile radius.

The restaurants separate takeaway menu is vast, with plenty of options to choose from. A number of set menus make customers' choices easier, with chef's specials, seafood and Cantonese options.

One reviewer, 773roya, commented: "I’ve ordered food here three or four times now, and I have to say I really enjoyed it. I really couldn’t recommend this restaurant more. Fantastic!"

Another, marionB892KS, said: "I've recently got a job in potters bar and someone told me about the Regency. Wow, ever since I've ordered a takeaway at least twice a week, the food and portions are amazing, well done guys."

4. Peking Palace, Sawbridgeworth

The Peking Palace is located in Sawbridgeworth, merely an 18-minute drive from Stansted.

It is rated on Tripadvisor as the best of three Chinese restaurants in the town, and the ninth best-rated food establishment out of 27 in the area.

The restaurant offers both eat-in and takeaway options, with a light and airy interior to the venue.

The Peking Palace is rated four stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and 102 of the establishment's 205 reviewers gave it five out of five.

5. The Golden Elephant, Wheathampstead

Featuring seasonal menus, the Golden Elephant in Wheathampstead has a 4.5 rating out of five on Tripadvisor.

The venue is a family-run business, with both Chinese and Thai food on the menu. It is set in a 400-year-old former malt house, which has been converted into a restaurant and takeaway service.

One reviewer, JohnfromSnorbens, said: "We have struggled to find a decent Chinese take away since Po Che closed. We have tried several and none have lived up to it - until now. We had a fantastic meal last night...We will definitely be back."

Another, carolineb83, added: "We had a take out delivered and it was absolutely delicious. It was piping hot and full of flavour."

6. China Red, Brookmans Park

China Red in Brookmans Park, near Hatfield, has a four star rating on Tripadvisor, with 52 of 92 reviewers giving the restaurant five stars.

Eat-in, delivery and non-contact collections are available from the fooderie, which boasts a varied Peking, Szechuan and Cantonese menu.

A number of set-menu "feasts" are available to order, these include the Jasmine, Emperor's, Chef's Special, and Vegetarian feasts.

China Red describes itself as "A well established family business offering the best Chinese food in Brooksmans Park."

7. Regent Cottage, Hitchin

Regent Cottage in Hitchin, near Stevenage, claims to have a menu that is "expertly prepared by our experienced chefs."

The finest, freshest ingredients are promised at the restaurant, which offers an "Eat as much as you like" option when dining in.

One reviewer, JayHolland89, commented: "I have never been to a Chinese oriental restaurant that looks, so clean, so nice, and traditional. Staff welcomed us in with open arms and wonderful smiles like we are family."

Another, Mazza9874, said: "Great value three-course set menu takeaway...A real treat in these lockdown evenings. Looking forward to being able to visit again for a meal in the restaurant."