7 of the best budget afternoon teas in Hertfordshire

We've put together a list of the best afternoon teas to try on a budget in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash.

There are few more sophisticated ways eat an afternoon snack than tucking in to a quintessentially British afternoon tea.

With cakes full of flavour, finger-sized sandwiches with unusual combinations of fillings and a plethora of different types of tea to try, an afternoon tea provides entertainment as well as food.

However, not all afternoon teas are affordable, in fact, they often cost between £50.00 and £70.00 per person in London.

Luckily, just outside the capital, the county of Hertfordshire has much to offer, including a better value afternoon tea.

We've put together a list of cafés and tea rooms from across the county, that serve the best value afternoon teas.

1. Tealicious Tea Rooms, Brookmans Park

Tealicious Tea Rooms in Brookmans Park, between Hatfield and Potters Bar, offers an afternoon tea service for just £12.50 per person.

A choice of ham and cucumber, cheese and pickle, smoked salmon and cream cheese or egg mayonnaise finger sandwiches is available.

Warm home-made scones are served, with clotted cream and a choice of jams provided.

A selection of home-made cakes rounds off Tealicious Tea Rooms' offering.

2. Ralphie & Poppy's Play Café, Stevenage

Ralphie & Poppy's Play Café in Stevenage provides the opportunity for parents and guardians to relax with a drink and some food while their kids make use of the cafés play area.

The establishment offers an afternoon tea service for the price of £12 per person, with advanced booking required.

This includes a selection of finger sandwiches, cakes and scones, served with either a pot of tea or a cafetiere of coffee.

The price for access to the play area and an afternoon tea is just £12 per person.

3. Bill's, St Albans

If a full afternoon tea is too much to handle, then why not try one of Bill's smaller options.

The restaurant chain offers two 'Afternoon Cake' options, including the smaller cream tea version of the traditional afternoon tea, and a 'doughnuts and coffee' alternative for those not keen on scones with jam and cream.

The 'doughnuts and coffee' option includes warm cinnamon doughnuts with dulce de leche, served with a choice of tea or coffee. All for £4.95.

Meanwhile, Bill's cream tea includes two scones, strawberry jam, clotted cream and the choice of tea or coffee. This can be ordered for the price of £6.50.

4. We R Cakes Vintage Tearoom, Datchworth

The We R Cakes Vintage Tearoom in Datchworth, near Stevenage, boldly claims that they are "known for our fantastic afternoon tea and bespoke cake service".

A wide selection of rolls, sandwiches, cakes, scones, chocolate strawberries and tea and coffee selections are included in the café's afternoon tea offering.

The tearoom states on their website: "We are incredibly passionate about providing a five star service to our customers, and we can t think of anything better than spending a rainy afternoon in our cosy tea room, indulging in our fabulous cakes and bakes until you are ready to burst!"

The We R Cakes Vintage Tearoom offers an afternoon tea for £20.00 per person, or a cream tea for just £9.00 per person.

5. Westmill Tea Room, near Buntingford

Westmill Tea Room near Buntingford, between Stevenage and Saffron Walden, offers an afternoon tea for £24.50 per person.

The café's offering includes a selection of sandwiches, two home-made scones with clotted cream and jam, a selection of small cakes and fancies and a pot of tea or coffee.

Afternoon teas are served at the café from 2.30pm, and at least 24 hours notice is preferred.

Both inside and outdoor seating is available at the tearoom, with views over the local village green.

6. St Michael's Manor, St Albans

St Michael's Manor in St Albans offers two afternoon tea options.

The first, the cheaper of the two, is the venue's Full Afternoon Tea, including a choice of tea or coffee, four finger sandwiches and a selection of home-made cakes.

The second, and slightly dearer, option is the Champagne Afternoon Tea, including the same contents as the Full offering but with an added glass of Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial champagne.

St Michael's Manor's Full option costs £25.00 per person, while the Champagne offering comes at the price of £29.50 per person.

7. The Enchanted Tea Rooms, Redbourn

The Enchanted Tea Rooms in Redbourn offers a traditional afternoon tea for the price of £25.00 per person.

This includes a selection of finger sandwiches - or vegetarian options of the same sandwiches, two scones served with clotted cream and strawberry jam or lemon curd, and a selection of patisserie cakes.

This offering also includes unlimited loose leaf tea.

Other options include the children's Enchanted Afternoon Tea at £15 per child, and the more expensive prosecco and champagne afternoon teas.