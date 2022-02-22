Hertfordshire has a plethora of pubs and bars within its borders, making it difficult for customers to identify the best ones to try.

With money running low for many of us since the pandemic began, we want to make going out worthwhile, visiting the best establishments when we can.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best pubs across the county based on their reviews on Tripadvisor.

1. Kite at the Red Hart, Hitchin

Winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award for 2021, the Kite at the Red Hart is set in a historic 15th century building, offering fine foods and a range of beverages.

The pub, which is available to hire for weddings and similar events, also offers a bottomless brunch option in which bottomless lager or prosecco costs £40 and bottomless mocktails or hot drinks costs £25. A one course meal is included in these options.

One reviewer (username shortlouise) commented: “I just had a party at The Kite in the Marshall Room to celebrate my belated 40th birthday. It was amazing! The room is stunning and beautifully decorated, so didn’t need much adding to it.”

Another (effiegills) added: “Had an amazing birthday meal here on Wednesday- the service was unparalleled; staff were lovely and super accommodating to us arriving to our booking early. Upon hearing it was a birthday we were given prosecco, just a little touch that made us feel so well looked after.”

2. The Robin Hood, St. Albans

The Robin Hood describes itself as a “traditional English pub” with a log fire for the winter, a beer garden for the summer and a large marquee for anything in between.

Inside, a retro-style jukebox and array of board games compliment a strong selection of ales, ciders, lagers, spirits and wines.

Sport lovers can also catch BT Sport broadcasts at the venue, which won CAMRA’s (The Campaign for Real Ale) South Herts Branch pub of the year award in 2021.

Dogs are also welcome, provided that they are kept on a lead at all times.

3. El Bar de Tapas, Stevenage

Another winner of Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice award, El Bar de Tapas in Stevenage is a pub that serves a range of Spanish tapas, a range of small diverse dishes.

Proudly “Stevenage’s first authentic tapas bar”, wine and “specialist sangria” is also on the menu, the latter being a fruity alcoholic beverage.

One reviewer (amyls1991) commented: “I have been here twice with friends. Really great food, nice drinks - very large selection. Service also good. I would definitely visit again in the future. The food is tasty and the prices are really reasonable!”

Another (Hughiej1) added: “Visited today for lunch with my wife and they didn’t disappoint. Food was great as were the staff. Very friendly and happy to be of service. The tapas taster menu is fantastic.)

4. The Green Man, Sandridge

The Green Man in the village of Sandridge is based on the edge of Heartwood Forest.

The venue offers cask ales and homecooked food, along with views across the Hertfordshire countryside.

The pub was re-opened in 2019 following a refurbishment, and organises Monday quiz nights and occasional charity events.

A courtyard garden adds a strong alternative to the Green Man’s indoor offering, with a large paved area that is perfect for hot summer days.

5. Inn on the Green, Harpenden

With Harpenden’s Inn on the Green the clue is very much in the name; it is a pub overlooking the village green.

However, the venue provides much more than just a view, with the rear of the building dating back to the early 16th century, while the front is merely 30 years old.

Originally two cottages, the building then became an ironmongers, cycle depot and eventually a library.

The pub has occupied the premises since the 1960’s, and features snug areas, a heated outdoor area and private dining options.

6. The Goat Inn, Codicote

Having been a pub since the 18th century, the Goat Inn in Codicote was originally a farmhouse when it was built in 1590.

It is now run by Brenda and Graham Dovey. It was previously a Benskins house, a company founded in Watford in 1750.

Laura P commented: “Fantastic village pub - great food, great staff, great atmosphere. Many thanks for looking after us so well. We’ll be back!”

Meanwhile, JessShears exclaimed: “Have honestly got to say that this was the best fish and chips I have ever had!! Batter was so crispy, chips were lovely and the selection of sauces given to us was brilliant!!”

7. The Stag, Stotfold

The Stag in Stotfold is a pub which serves both food and drinks, as well as provides both BT Sport and Sky Sports for those wishing to take in some live sport whilst enjoying their beverages.

A range of jacket potatoes and a breakfast option add to the Stag’s wide-ranging menu. Snacks, lunch items and slimming world alternatives compliment the more in-depth full menu on offer.

What’s more, roast dinners are available every Sunday, with a range of meats and vegetarian options on offer.

The interior of the venue is traditional and cosy, whilst outside a large umbrella covers much of the outdoor space to make it accessible in all weathers.

8. The Horn, St. Albans

The Horn in St. Albans is not only a pub, but also a live music venue.

The main pub section features a bar, pool tables and bench seating, while towards the back of the pub a large open room is present, in which regular gigs are held. The music area of the pub also features another bar at which to order drinks.

A private function room, named the Barn, is in a separate building to the rear of the pub.

A burger-based menu, complete with a range of salads and sides, compliments the music-based establishment.