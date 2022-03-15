We've put together a list of the best places to get a full English breakfast in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash

The full English Breakfast, or fry-up for short, is a staple of our national identity.

This is no different in Hertfordshire, as this cultural meal is served in pubs, restaurants and cafes across the county.

Few of us will have the time to spare to try every full English in Herts, so we've put a handy list together for you, based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Here's what we found...

1. The Smoke House Deli, St Albans

A Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice award for 2021 compliments the restaurant's five-star rating, with locals and visitors appreciating the food on offer.

One reviewer, with the username Beardfather85, said: "Went for breakfast and all round was very good.

"The sausages and black pudding alone are enough for me to come back."

Another, SharonQ944, commented: "This place came highly recommended and now I know why.

"We got a lovely friendly welcome and was offered a coffee straight away.

"The staff are helpful and attentive, with the chef checking on our meal to make sure we were happy."

2. Rose Buds, Hitchin

A range of breakfasts are on offer at Rose Buds and the choice of traditional, smaller traditional and vegetarian options are provided with a pot of tea or flat white coffee included in the price.

Breakfast ciabatta melts and vegetarian breakfast ciabatta melts are also available, along with a "triple decker breakfast sandwich".

Multiple other options, such as beans or mushrooms on toast, can be ordered at the café.

3. Oakmere Tea & Dining Room, Potters Bar

Their 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor is among the highest in the county, and their reviews show why the venue is so popular.

One Tripadvisor user, 362andrewm, said: "Still the best breakfast in Potters Bar.

"I have reviewed this place before and it is consistently excellent the quality presentation and price are superb.

"The staff are very friendly and nothing is too much trouble."

Another, Pictor64, added: "Very impressed! Popped in for a late breakfast - very friendly staff, lovely food and the coffee was excellent. Recommended!"

Oakmere Tea and Dining Room offers farmhouse English breakfasts, full English breakfasts, vegetarian English breakfasts and Mediterranean breakfast choices.

4. Charlie's, Wheathampstead

Another winner of Tripadvisor's Travellor's Choice award in 2021 was Charlie's.

This cafe's menu includes an all-day breakfast which can be upgraded to be served with a pot of tea or an americano coffee.

Other breakfast items on the menu include beans or egg on toast and breakfast baps with bacon, sausage or egg.

A wide range of speciality teas are also served, including 'red bush', 'darjeeling' and 'berry fruits'.

5. Four Seasons, Stevenage

A Good Food award and Tripadvisor certificate of excellence winner, the café describes itself as a "family run English business offering a warm friendly atmosphere, serving good quality food."

Meanwhile, its customers describe it as "too good" as this review from Stuart P suggests: "Man, this place is too good!

"Really excellent tasty food and low prices. Great friendly staff and easy free parking on the doorstep."

6. Café Trio, Welwyn Garden City

Depending on individual preference, this cafe offers a full English breakfast, a black pudding breakfast, a brunch, a 'trio special' and a 'challenge breakfast' (all variations on a similar theme).

Vegetarian and Mediterranean options are also available, along with smaller breakfast dishes.

One reviewer, Peter M, described his experience as the "best breakfast in WGC (Welwyn Garden City)".

He also wrote; "Top breakfasts - tasty, quick service and reasonably priced.

"So glad that they managed to keep going, under the prevailing restrictions throughout the last two years."

7. The Orchard, Letchworth Garden City

A public bar and restaurant open to both members and non-members of the leisure facility, The Orchard is family-run and was established in 2012, later moving to the sports and tennis club premises.

One of its many five-star reviews on Tripadvisor, V4772YLsues said: "Very enjoyable lunch. Good food and good, friendly service.

"Our previous visit was for breakfast which was just as good."

Another, by RHSH2016, added: "Great place for some breakfast or lunch and often work from here when I want a change of scenery and a decent coffee.

"Lovely staff and food is always delicious too."