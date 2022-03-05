We've put together a list of some of the best cocktail bars in Hertfordshire to help you choose between them. - Credit: Kobby Mendez on Unsplash

Cocktail bars are popular across Hertfordshire, with the county playing host to a range of different venues.

Whether its a Pina Colada, a Long Island Ice Tea or a Mojito that tickles your fancy, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Mocktails are even on the rise, as changing attitudes towards alcohol take effect in the modern world. These establishments have bought into that change, and now offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of their popular drinks.

To help you decide where in Hertfordshire is best to try one of these beverages, we've put together a list of the best cocktail bars from across the county according to Tripadvisor.

1. Suckerpunch & Punchin' Palooka, St Albans

The popular bars Suckerpunch and Punchin' Palooka in St Albans are brought to you by the same team.

The former is located on George Street, and is ranked by Tripadvisor as the number 1 nightlife attraction in the city.

The latter is situated on Verulam Road, and aims to bring a 1920's theme to the cocktail industry. Not the only bar on this list to employ a Great Gatsby-inspired style, Punchin' Palooka is well reviewed with all 6 reviewers giving the bar 5 stars.

Both offer different experiences and both are worth a visit, whether you're a St Albans local or just passing by.

2. ThirtyEight Bar, Stevenage

ThirtyEight Bar in Stevenage is a venue inspired by Frank Ocean, and promises commitment to hospitality, a welcoming environment for all and an open arena for everyone's night out.

Every Tuesday night, ThirtyEight Bar runs "Danny's Bill" where 2-for-1 drinks are on offer all night, all because "Danny's picking up the tab". "Liam's Shots" are also available every Thursday, at half price.

One reviewer (Siân R) said: "A great find. Never expected this to be here. Will most definitely be coming back. The Fleetwood Mac night was amazing!"

Another (Chris H) added: "Amazing experience at ThirtyEight Bar & Nightclub - Tom is a great host and the atmosphere is great!"

3. The Reading Rooms, Wheathampstead

The Reading Rooms in Wheathampstead offers a more relaxed take on the cocktail bar model.

Located on the High Street, the bar was created when a dilapidated Grade II listed property became available n the village of Wheathampstead.

With the bar built from waste pallets from brewery deliveries, and shelves built from old scaffolding boards, the decorations and fittings used throughout the venue were selected from local flee markets, auctions and second-hand stores.

The establishment is called the Reading Rooms as the property was originally used for that purpose, and to keep people away from "the devils of drink".

4. Club 85, Hitchin

Club 85 in Hitchin is a cocktail bar and grassroots music venue.

Bands which perform at the venue include the likes of Enter Shikari and tribute bands Noasis and The Smyths.

'Darren M' said: "Great venue for live music and in the current climate of covid everything was handled in a safe manner by all the helpful staff. I would recommend a visit. Would go again."

Meanwhile, 'therichastill' commented: "I am quite shocked at myself that I have not been to Club 85 before but it's a really great venue.

"A short walk from either the town centre or the railway station, the venue is above a bar. There is on street parking in the local area but you need a permit to park there during the day. (Not a problem if you are going to a gig!)"

5. Clubroom, Harpenden

The Clubroom in Harpenden is a cocktail bar and brasserie offering a range of beverages and food options.

The bar promises a wide-ranging menu that is "always fresh and never frozen", cult classic music from the 80s to the noughties, a party style atmosphere and "cocktails and dreams".

A late night dance floor with a glitter ball compliments the venue's food offering, while regular events and parties provide an ever-changing experience.

There are even early week food and drink deals to provide savings on your night out.

6. The Gatsby, Berkhamsted

The Gatsby in Berkhamsted is our second 1920's Great Gatsby-themed bar on this list.

The establishment is a restaurant and piano bar which claims to be "the premier destination for fine food and drink in Hertfordshire and the surrounding area."

The Gatsby's reviews on Tripadvisor appear to back up this claim, with AmandaC7876 commenting: "We arrived to a very buzzy atmosphere which was perfect, the drinks menu was excellent, service spot on and a great quality choice of meals on the menu. It couldn’t of been better for us, thank you."

Another reviewer, caroline13163, said: "My 5 friends and I had the best night at Gatsby's. We could not fault anything, Food, Cocktails, serving staff, all fabulous. We will definitely be back."

7. Sopwell House, near St Albans

A luxury hotel, set in the countryside near St Albans, Sopwell House has a number of restaurants and bars within the building. These are available to visit whether you are staying at the house or not.

Branded "the perfect St Albans cocktail bar", Sopwell's Cocktail Lounge offers a range of beverages to enjoy whilst looking over views of the hotel's grounds.

Inside, high ceilings, velvet arm chairs and large fireplaces add to the relaxing and luxurious atmosphere that the Cocktail Lounge promotes.

A range of small meals and light bites are available in the Cocktail Lounge area, with larger dishes being served in the house's other restaurants.