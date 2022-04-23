Beloved Baldock Beer Festival is finally back!

The much-anticipated return of the Baldock Beer Festival will finally come next week, following a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

The Independent Baldock Beer Festival has grown year on year since its inception in 2007, and is back with a bang in 2022.

Chair of trustees Tara Geere said: "We know we have achieved our success thanks to the support from local people and businesses. The committee are really proud of what we have achieved in establishing a great community event that has raised significant sums of money for our community.

"We set up the Independent Baldock Beer Festival Charitable Trust in 2016, and to date we have donated in excess of £85,000 within the community."

This year the committee has had to adjust its format due to ever-increasing inflation.

Tara continued: "To successfully run the event takes a lot of planning and a significant financial outlay. Inflation and the current difficulties in sourcing materials means that this year our costs have risen to around £75,000, (yes, our jaws dropped too!), which we have to spend before the event opens and we pour our first drink.

"The budget covers the multiple marquees, extra ‘Balstock’ stage, generators, heaters, insurance, toilets, musicians, security, and a rather large amount of money spent on ale, craft beer, continental beer, lager, cider, red wine, pink wine, white wine, gin, soft drinks and food."

The event was unable to run over the last two years, which has meant the team has not been able to raise funds and bring up the reserve to meet price increases.

To cover the costs, there will be a £5 entry fee for adults. In return adults will get a wristband that will cover their entry for the whole weekend.

Children under 18 will remain free, they too will receive a wristband but will need to be accompanied by an adult to be allowed admittance.

"The committee have debated long and hard about charging but feel we cannot operate the event without an entry fee," Tara continued.

"As this event is staffed entirely by volunteers, anyone who volunteers over the weekend will receive free entry and can nominate local charities or our nominated charity of the year The British Red Cross, given the current situation in Ukraine."

The event - which will operate on 100 per cent contactless payments - takes place at Brandles School in Weston Way from 5pm to 11pm on Friday, April 29, 12 noon to 11pm on April 30, and 12 noon to 10pm on May 1.

Over 30 bands and artists across the two stages will be on performing all weekend, with children’s activities on the Saturday and Sunday.

There will be 80 cask real ales, 20 continental style lagers and craft beers and over 30 ciders, with a good range of hot and cold food, soft drinks to choose from.

The organisers are proudly working with Odell’s Skip hire to try to recycle 100 per cent of the waste from the event. All food containers and items from food vendors are going to be completely compostable and can go in the compost bins.