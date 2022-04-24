Here are nine Hertfordshire steakhouses with glowing online reviews - Credit: Vera Davidova/Unsplash

Succulent and tender, and cooked to each diner's own perfection, steak - "the king of meats" - is in a class of its own.

The beef steak is so revered that there is a 146-year-old club dedicated to the meat in London.

Salt Bae (the nickname for Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe) even sells his famous 2kg tomahawk steak for more than £1,000 at his Knightsbridge restaurant.

1. Prime Steak and Grill, Chandler's Cross

Founded by Terry Greenhill and Ferdi Pacelli, Prime Steak and Grill in Chandler's Cross is the highest-rated Hertfordshire steakhouse on Tripadvisor.

Terry and Ferdi founded Prime in 2014, with the aim of bringing a taste of Italy to the home counties, where they live.

The pair now have three "upmarket steakhouse restaurants" - including branches in St Albans and Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire - and serve a range of steak and chips, including the tomahawk to share.

The menu also features a Wagyu burger, a vegan pumpkin and sage tortelloni and a Sunday roast.

Prime Steak and Grill is at The Clarendon, Redhall Ln, Chandler's Cross

Rickmansworth, WD3 4LU. Details online: https://www.primesteakandgrill.com/





2. Angelique, Stevenage

This Stevenage restaurant boasts a steak and European kitchen, with brunch, à la carte, and set menus.

Angelique's signature dish is 10oz bavette iron steak, which is prepared by the restaurant's in-house butcher using 30-day aged beef.

The menu also includes a selection of sharing platters, with "beer bites", veggie and camembert boards, and the "carnivore platter", which comes with steak, ribs, wings and chips.

Angelique is at 124-126 High Street, Stevenage, SG1 3DW. Details online: https://angeliquerestaurant.co.uk/

3. BOGA, Watford

BOGA Steakhouse claims to be the "best steakhouse in Watford".

BOGA's website reads: "For hobby cooks, meat lovers, and grill aficionados, dry-aged beef is one of the ultimate steak experience.

"Ultimately, dry aging is for those who are looking for a next level eating experience and that’s what it can really bring to the table."

BOGA Steakhouse is at 152-154 High Street, Watford, WD17 2EN. Details online: https://www.boga.uk/





4. VU Lounge, Bushey

Bushey's VU Lounge is set in acres of Hertfordshire countryside, at the Bushey Country Club.

The venue's main menu features Turkish dishes, Wagyu burgers, tomahawk steaks, and a signature VU porterhouse.

There are also shisha and kids menus, while the lounge area is restricted to adults only with a strict smart-casual dress code.

VU Lounge is at Country Club, High Street, Bushey, WD23 1TT. Details online: https://www.vulounge.co.uk/





5. Highland Restaurant, Broxbourne

Since 1974, Highland Restaurant has been run by the same family.

The menu today boasts meat, sea food and traditional Greek dishes, with porterhouse and T-bone "chefs cuts" on offer, as well as tomahawk and chateaubriand steak for sharing.

The restaurant boasts a 4/5-star rating on Tripadvisor and 4.4/5 stars on Google.

Highland Restaurant is at 8-11 The Precinct, Broxbourne, EN10 7HY. Details online: https://www.highlandrestaurant.co.uk/





6. The Cowshed at Tewin Bury Farm, Welwyn

Housed in a former cowshed, this restaurant to the north of Welwyn Garden City features seasonal menus, all with a selection of from-the-grill steaks.

The restaurant opened in 2018 and sits next to an 8/10-rated hotel, according to The Telegraph's expert reviewer.

The Tewin Bury Farm Shop Bar and Terrace is next door for drinks and lighter bites.

"With our heritage in farming, food is in our DNA and this is reflected in all of our menus," The Cowshed's website reads.

The Cowshed is at Tewin Bury Farm Hotel, Hertford Rd, Welwyn, Hertfordshire, AL6 0JB. Details online: https://www.tewinbury.co.uk/dining/the-cowshed/





7. Flintshack, Royston

"Welcome to Flintshack, where our steaks are locally sourced from British cattle and cooked to your liking," the restaurant's website reads.

Flintshack boasts a 4.5/5-star Facebook rating, and its menu features the range - from ribeye and rump to tomahawk and T-bone.

It also features a vegan cauliflower steak in a French garden marinade with a hint of sweet chilli, and 100% British beef burgers.

Flintshack is at Roysia House, John St, Royston SG8 9JH. Details online: https://flintshack.co.uk/





8. Lussmans Sustainable Kitchen

This critically acclaimed mini-chain now has five restaurants - in Berkhamsted, Harpenden, Hertford, Hitchin and St Albans.

It is named after Andrei Lussman, who founded his ethical restaurant in 2002, with head chef Nick McGeown curating the menu since 2015.

The Times' restaurant critic Giles Coren praised the restaurant for living up to its sustainability claim, and for serving up fresh and pretty-to-look-at dishes.

"Lussmans is, in fact, everything a modern local restaurant should be," he wrote about the St Albans restaurant.

The menu changes seasonally.

Lussmans has five restaurants throughout Hertfordshire. Details online: https://www.lussmanns.com/

9. LOMO, Hertford

This Hertford town centre restaurant serves up a range of from-the-grill dishes.

Even in its upstairs lounge, LOMO's 2022 menu features Wagyu sliders with truffle cheese and truffle mayonnaise, as well as grilled halloumi and flatbreads.

There is a children's menu, as well as a range of dishes for vegetarians - including cauliflower steak or gnocchi.

LOMO is at 25A St Andrew Street, Hertford, SG14 1HZ. Details online: https://www.lomobarandgrill.com/





Information correct as of April 24, 2022.