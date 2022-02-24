Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo diners have left thousands of reviews in Stevenage - here are their favourite Indian takeaways (File photo) - Credit: Unsplash/Azmaan Baluch

There is an abundance of Indian takeaways in and around Stevenage.

Whether you're celebrating with friends or having a quiet night in, there is plenty of choice if you're searching for Indian food to eat at home.

And with Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo in town, dinner is just a tap away.

Here are nine of the top-rated Indian takeaways in and around Stevenage, according to online reviewers:

1. Taste of India

Where? 48A High Street, Stevenage, SG1 3EF.

What? Taste of India tops the Just Eat and Uber Eats charts. More than 4,000 satisfied Just Eat eaters have reviewed the restaurant, which has a 5.5/6-star rating on the app.

A "Local Legend", Taste of India's signature main dishes include Hydrabadi chicken, garlic chicken chilli masala, and a hot jalfrezi, all of which cost £12.99 or less.

Order online: https://tasteofindiastevenageonline.co.uk/order-now

There are lots of Indian restaurants to choose from in and around Stevenage (File photo) - Credit: Unsplash/Sanket Shah

2. The Bombay

Where? 77-79 High Street, Stevenage, SG1 3HR.

What? Uber Eats reviewers have given The Bombay a 4.6-star rating (out of five), and Deliveroo drop-offs earnt the restaurant a "good" 4.2/5 rating.

Its popular dishes include rogan josh, vindaloo and biriyani with vegetable curry. The menu also features a selection of tandoori and Nepalese dishes. Set menus start at £15.

Order online: https://www.thebombay-stevenage.co.uk/

3. Masala Indian Takeaway

Where? 143 Nightingale Road, Hitchin, SG5 1RG.

What? At the time of writing, Masala is the top-rated Indian takeaway on Deliveroo, with an "excellent" 4.6 stars.

The menu features slow-cooked korai dishes, tandoori masala, and chef specials such as a tangy Bangladeshi shatkora and Shimla - a rich, mild mango dish. Most dishes come in under £10.

Order online: https://masalatakeaway.co.uk/

Biryani (File photo) - Credit: Unsplash/Shreyak Singh

4. Curry House

Where? 151C Bearton Road, Hitchin, SG5 1UB.

What? Just Eat reviewers have said that Curry House's food is "sublime", "bang on" and "super tasty". This Hitchin favourite has a glowing 5.39/6 stars on the app.

Its menu features a chef's recommendations section, which includes a honey and cream modhu chicken, a tandoori king prawn masala, and a tikka masala. Most dishes are around the £8.50-£10.95 mark.

Order online: https://www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants-curry-house-hitchin/menu

5. Indian Hitchin

Where? 47 Ninesprings Way, Hitchin, SG4 9NR.

What? Indian Hitchin is rated an "excellent" 4.6 stars on Deliveroo. On Just Eat, where the restaurant has 5.27/6 stars, reviewer Lauren said that Indian Hitchin's curry is the best that she has had since moving to North Hertfordshire.

The menu features traditional favourites, such as kurma and bhuna, but the chefs recommend their passanda, their daal and a Bangladsehi Lady Naga, which is cooked with the extra-spicy Dorset Naga chilli.

Order online: https://indianhitchin.com/

6. Spice Kitchen

Where? 14 Parsons Green Estate, Stevenage, SG1 4QG.

What? A top-rated restaurant on Just Eat, Spice Kitchen has 5.36/6 starts on the app.

The chef's specialities include a tikka dish called moli, butter chicken and a creamy coconut and almond dish called silsila. Most dishes are priced between £7.95 and £11.95.

Order online: https://spicekitchenstevenage.com/

7. Rupa Tandoori

Where? 87 Mobbsbury Way, Stevenage, SG2 0HY.

What? Uber Eats reviewers have rated Rupa Tandoori 4.3 stars out of five, while Just Eat diners say this restaurant's "delicious" food is worth 5.24 stars out of six.

Rupa's menu includes prawn, chicken and lamb tandoori dishes, and a long list of Indian takeaway favourites including jalfrezi, dopiaza, saag and dansak. Tandoori dishes start at £6.50.

Order online: https://www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants-rupa-tandoori-stevenage/menu

8. Mumbai Spice

Where? 18 The Hyde, Stevenage, SG2 9SB.

What? Mumbai Spice is another restaurant which Just Eat reviewers say needs more than five stars to its name (5.02/6 stars). Deliveroo diners have said Mumbai Spice deserves a "very good" 4.3/5 rating.

Mumbai Spice's menu features chef specials priced between £6.99 and £10.95. They include an almond and coconut chicken mohonwala, as well as a sweet chicken Banaroshi with pineapple.

Order online: https://www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants-mumbaispice-stevenage

9. Masoom

Where? 2 Parsons Green Estate, Boulton Road, Stevenage, SG1 4QG.

What? A 5.21/6-star rated restaurant in the north of town, according to Just Eat customers.

The menu features the usual takeaway orders, such as madras, vindaloo, korma and bhuna - all from £5.45. The chef's special dish is a chicken breast cooked with minced lamb, onions, tomatoes, coriander and garam masala in a medium sauce.

Order online: https://masoomtandoorionline.com/order-now

The ratings are correct on date of writing (February 24, 2022).