Enjoy an all-day music festival in Baldock this August Bank Holiday weekend
- Credit: Supplied by Baldock Folk Club
Music lovers in North Hertfordshire can enjoy an all-day festival in aid of charity this August Bank Holiday weekend in Baldock.
Folk Round The Tree is organised by Baldock Folk Club and Viv Lucas, with all proceeds going towards a Motor Neurone Disease charity.
The festival will take place on Sunday, August 29 from 1pm to 8pm at The Orange Tree pub.
The day promises a great variety of folk, country, blues and roots music.
The provisional line-up will see performances from A+R G’tar, Chris Fox, up-and-coming songstress Kate Rice, Shawnee Mountain Boys, Kelvin Davies, and Skimmington Ride, as well as stalwarts Greg Rose and Dorrie Randall.
Baldock Folk Club's Brian Burke said: "This year’s Folk ‘Round The Tree is full of great local talent and is being held for a special cause.
"The curse of MND (motor neurone disease) has grown over the past two decades and probably everyone knows someone who has succumbed to this terrible disease.
"Despite massive research a cure is not yet on the horizon but hope springs eternal and high-profile rugby player Doddie Weir, who has lived with the disease for over three years, has sent a message of support for the Baldock Folk Club’s annual event."
There will be a raffle organised by the local branch of the MND Association and both organisers, Brian Burke and Viv Lucas, have a song about the bravery of those fighting the disease to be performed on the day.
The event is free to attend, but a donation is suggested at £5 or 10 for the day. Kids go free.
To book a place or table, contact John at The Orange Tree on 01462 892341 or turn up on the day and enjoy a great lazy Sunday afternoon for a worthy cause.
Brian added: "The talent on display along with great beer and food will more than repay you on what promises to be a sunny afternoon."
Proceeds from the festival will go to the East and North Herts Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, of which Viv is a patron.
For more on Baldock Folk Club, visit www.baldockfolkclub.org