Broadway Gallery 'excited' to present work by influential Letchworth artist Fiona Curran

Published: 2:22 PM April 20, 2021

Fiona Curran's The place of our wealth, (2021), a fabric collage on canvas. - Credit: Supplied by Broadway Gallery

A new solo exhibition by an influential artist has launched at Letchworth's Broadway Gallery.

The exhibition, Jump Cut, Still Life, presents new painted, textile and sculptural works by Letchworth-based artist Fiona Curran.

It was launched with an online showcase including an artist talk, a 360° tour of the exhibition, and video shorts about Fiona’s working process and ideas.

Artist Fiona Curran in front of her site-specific wall painting The Sky Contained My Garden - Credit: Greta Zabulyte

A large scale site-specific wall painting has also been produced in order to engage audiences in the period before the gallery can reopen to the public on May 20.

This is viewable now at 33-35 Station Road, Letchworth.

Fiona Curran's In its present shape it is not the only possible world, (2021), a site-specific sculpture built for the Letchworth exhibition. - Credit: Supplied by Broadway Gallery

Fiona works from her studio at Wysing Arts Centre in Cambridge.

Kris Day, the curator at Broadway Gallery, said: “We are so excited and proud to be able to present the work of such an important and influential artist at the gallery.

"Fiona’s work has been exhibited around the country and internationally, and she is soon to have an ambitious public sculpture unveiled in Cambridge.

"She is also an active member of the Letchworth art scene, lives in the area, and has her studio close by in Cambridge… we are delighted to be able to show her beautiful work.

"I can’t wait to see the gallery buzzing with people enjoying art again after such a long period of having to close our doors.”

Fiona Curran, Glide above the grass, (2021). A handwoven wool tapestry with walnut frame. - Credit: Supplied by Broadway Gallery

The exhibition explores landscape and the impacts of screen-based technologies on our sensory engagement with the natural world.

It was developed from the artist’s experience of being in her garden during lockdown, witnessing plants growing, observing insects and birds visiting, and noticing the subtle changes in temperature and light.

Works in the exhibition include vivid and joyous textile pieces located on the walls and floor alongside an architectural installation.

The gallery has produced a series of short films about Fiona’s making process, which will be released online over the first month of the exhibition.

Installation view of Fiona Curran's Jump Cut, Still Life exhibition at Letchworth's Broadway Gallery. - Credit: Supplied by Broadway Gallery

The title of the exhibition refers to the jump cut film editing technique which removes a section of film from a sequence creating a ‘jump’ effect.

The jump cut acts as a metaphor for the artist’s experience during the pandemic where so much of life has been displaced to the screen and where the sense of things moving very fast and very slow at the same time has been an unsettling constant over the past year.

View the online showcase now at broadway-letchworth.com/FionaCurran

You can v iew the site-specific wall painting at 33-35 Station Road, Letchworth.

The gallery will open its doors on May 20 until July 4, and booking for in-person visits will be open in early May.

Follow @broadway_studio_gallery on Instagram to be first to book your free ticket.



